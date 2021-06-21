Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Save $550 on a Razer Blade 15 and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Ready to upgrade your current rig with a new gaming laptop? Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is here, and there are deals to be found on gaming laptops. That includes new models with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 30 series graphics and bigger discounts on older (but still powerful) gaming laptops. Check out the discounted models we found at Amazon, as well as Best Buy and Newegg.

Sarah Tew/CNET IMHO, this is the best-looking gaming laptop on the market. Impossibly thin for a high-powered gaming laptop with a sleek, slab look, this 15.6-inch Razer Blade machine also boasts a powerful, smart component lineup. This is the first time I've seen any Razer Blade laptop priced in the triple digits. With a substantial savings of $550, this baseline model features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Need more power? The step-up model with RTX 2060 graphics is $320 off for a sale price of $1,480.

Newegg This Gigabyte is the lowest-cost laptop I've seen with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics, and that's before you factor in its current $50 discount. It features the RTX 3060 GPU along with a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen has full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

MSI This 15.6-inch MSI gaming laptop supplies an FHD, 144Hz display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's previous RTX 2000-series lineup and offers excellent value. It can do ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look.

MSI This MSI GS66 model bumps you up to modern RTX 3060 graphics, an even faster 240Hz display and a huge 1TB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET This model from Asus delivers previous-generation GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics and a previous-generation Core i7 CPU, but both should be plenty powerful when combined with 16GB of RAM. This laptop boasts a fast 240Hz, 15.6-inch display and tons of storage with a 1TB SSD.

