Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy and more

Amazon Prime Day has brought big discounts on gaming laptops, including ones with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 30 GPUs.

Ready to upgrade your current rig with a new gaming laptop? Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is here -- it runs from Monday, June 21, through Tuesday, June 22 -- but there are deals to be found right now on gaming laptops. That includes new models with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 30 series graphics andbigger discounts on older (but still powerful) gaming laptops. Check out the discounted models we found not only at Amazon but also Dell, Best Buy and Newegg. 

Dell G3 15: $879

Save $81
Sarah Tew/CNET

This Dell G3 15 budget gaming laptop is based on the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. You won't be able to run the latest AAA titles at full tilt, but it can play less demanding games such as Fortnite and CS:GO at full HD resolution and 60 frames per second.

Read our Dell G5 15 review.

 

$879 at Dell

Gigabyte G5 KC-5US1130SH : $1,149

Save $50
Newegg

This Gigabyte is the lowest-cost laptop I've seen with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics, and that's before you factor in its current $50 discount. It features the RTX 3060 GPU along with a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen has full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

$1,149 at Newegg

MSI GS66 10SE: $1,250

Save $250
MSI

This 15.6-inch MSI gaming laptop supplies an FHD, 144Hz display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's previous RTX 2000-series lineup and offers excellent value. It can do ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. 

$1,250 at Best Buy

Razer Blade 15: $1,482

Save $318
Sarah Tew/CNET

IMHO, this is the best-looking gaming laptop on the market. Impossibly thin for a high-powered gaming laptop with a sleek, slab look, this 15.6-inch Razer Blade machine also boasts a powerful, smart component lineup. This 2020 model is on sale and pairs a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and supplies an ample 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen has full HD resolution and a lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate.

$1,482 at Amazon

HP Omen 15: $1,600

Save $200
Sarah Tew/CNET

HP's latest Omen 15 boasts a thin and sleek design and an insanely fast 300Hz display powered by GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. It also serves up a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

$1,600 at Best Buy

Alienware m15 R4: $1,850

Save $250
Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

This new Alienware m15 R4 monster features the GeForce RTX 3070 GPU from Nvidia's latest lineup along with a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and a screaming-fast 300Hz refresh rate.

$1,850 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: $1,899

Save $301
Sarah Tew/CNET

This model from Asus delivers previous-generation GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics and a previous-generation Core i7 CPU, but both should be plenty powerful when combined with 16GB of RAM. This laptop boasts a fast 240Hz, 15.6-inch display and tons of storage with a 1TB SSD.

$1,899 at Amazon

