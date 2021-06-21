Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Ready to upgrade your current rig with a new gaming laptop? Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is here -- it runs from Monday, June 21, through Tuesday, June 22 -- but there are deals to be found right now on gaming laptops. That includes new models with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 30 series graphics andbigger discounts on older (but still powerful) gaming laptops. Check out the discounted models we found not only at Amazon but also Dell, Best Buy and Newegg.

Be sure to check back; I'll update this story regularly to include new deals as they emerge.

Sarah Tew/CNET This Dell G3 15 budget gaming laptop is based on the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. You won't be able to run the latest AAA titles at full tilt, but it can play less demanding games such as Fortnite and CS:GO at full HD resolution and 60 frames per second. Read our Dell G5 15 review.

Newegg This Gigabyte is the lowest-cost laptop I've seen with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics, and that's before you factor in its current $50 discount. It features the RTX 3060 GPU along with a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen has full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

MSI This 15.6-inch MSI gaming laptop supplies an FHD, 144Hz display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's previous RTX 2000-series lineup and offers excellent value. It can do ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look.

Sarah Tew/CNET IMHO, this is the best-looking gaming laptop on the market. Impossibly thin for a high-powered gaming laptop with a sleek, slab look, this 15.6-inch Razer Blade machine also boasts a powerful, smart component lineup. This 2020 model is on sale and pairs a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and supplies an ample 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen has full HD resolution and a lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate.

Sarah Tew/CNET HP's latest Omen 15 boasts a thin and sleek design and an insanely fast 300Hz display powered by GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. It also serves up a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET This new Alienware m15 R4 monster features the GeForce RTX 3070 GPU from Nvidia's latest lineup along with a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and a screaming-fast 300Hz refresh rate.

Sarah Tew/CNET This model from Asus delivers previous-generation GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics and a previous-generation Core i7 CPU, but both should be plenty powerful when combined with 16GB of RAM. This laptop boasts a fast 240Hz, 15.6-inch display and tons of storage with a 1TB SSD.

