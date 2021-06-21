Best Prime Day gaming hardware deals: Laptops, keyboards and more

Deal Savings Price









Prime Day is a great time to step up your gaming equipment without spending a lot of money. Whether you're playing on a PS5, Xbox Series X or S, Nintendo Switch or on a PC, there's plenty of deals to choose from. We picked out the best sales for your gaming needs and to keep your money in your wallet.

Razer Gaming laptops continue to bring the power in the smallest packages. Razer's Blade 15 Base packs a lot for the price: Intel Core i7-10750H with six cores, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 15.6-inch, 1080p, 120Hz screen. All in a laptop that's less than an inch thick.

Steelseries If you want to play better, you need better hardware, especially when it comes to a mouse. But sometimes those wires can be annoying. The SteelSeries Rival 650 loses the wires but keeps the precision of a wired mouse.

Razer Mechanical keyboards are great for gaming. The combination of the feel and sounds combined with the heftiness make them ideal for people who are spending hours gaming. Razer's BlackWidow Elite gives gamers that mechanical keyboard feel, media buttons and Razer's signature RGB lighting.

Although the Switch Lite isn't on sale, Amazon is throwing in a 128GB memory card. What's special about this card is that it's officially licensed by Nintendo, comes in red and has a Super Mario Bros. mushroom on it. The Switch Lite comes in blue, coral, gray, turquoise and yellow.

Razer If you're playing a lot of games on your phone, it's much better to use a controller instead of the touchscreen. Razer's Kishi provides a quality controller that snaps right onto your phone. Read our Razer Kishi review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want a decent gaming headset and without spending a lot of money, the HyperX Cloud Stinger gets the job done. It combines quality headphones with a clear mic to talk to your teammates.