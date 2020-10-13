Best Prime Day gaming deals: Top Switch games marked down to $40 at Amazon

Deal Savings Price









Though the new Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are coming soon, they won't be available in time for Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday and Wednesday -- and if they were, there's zero chance they'd be discounted. However, there are plenty of deals on gaming gear and accessories coming over the next two days that are worth your consideration, including top Switch games marked down to $40 on Amazon.

These are the current best deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Newegg and other retailers -- we will update this list frequently with new deals, and move expired ones to a No Longer Available section at the bottom to help you keep track.

Dell Here's your Prime Day splurge. Alienware's massive 21:9 (really, really widescreen) curved screen display, with a 3,440x1,440 resolution is down to $850. Original price was $1,200, and you can usually find it for around $1,050 or so.

Corsair One of the best all-around gaming keyboards, with per-key RGB backlighting and Cherry MX Silver mechanical key switches.

Josh Miller/CNET A hefty, big-sounding set of gaming headphones with its own DAC (digital analog conversion) and preamp, which includes a breakout box with a big volume knob.

Ubisoft The next Assassin's Creed game isn't even out yet, but you can already knock $10 off for current-gen consoles.

