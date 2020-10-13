CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Prime Day 2020 deals iPhone 12 rumors Prime Day Apple deals $130 Nest Thermostat Walmart sale Indigenous Peoples' Day Prime Day 2020 previews New stimulus check qualification
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Prime Day gaming deals: Top Switch games marked down to $40 at Amazon

These are the best deals on PC and video game gear and gaming accessories available right now from Amazon, Best Buy and others.

Listen
- 00:32
Deal
Savings
Price
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Though the new Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are coming soon, they won't be available in time for Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday and Wednesday -- and if they were, there's zero chance they'd be discounted. However, there are plenty of deals on gaming gear and accessories coming over the next two days that are worth your consideration, including top Switch games marked down to $40 on Amazon.

See also

These are the current best deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Newegg and other retailers -- we will update this list frequently with new deals, and move expired ones to a No Longer Available section at the bottom to help you keep track.

Alienware 34-inch curved 21:9 gaming monitor

Save $350
Dell

Here's your Prime Day splurge. Alienware's massive 21:9 (really, really widescreen) curved screen display, with a 3,440x1,440 resolution is down to $850. Original price was $1,200, and you can usually find it for around $1,050 or so. 

$850 at Amazon

Corsair K95 RGB gaming keyboard

Save $70
Corsair

One of the best all-around gaming keyboards, with per-key RGB backlighting and Cherry MX Silver mechanical key switches.

$130 at Best Buy

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Plus Wired Gaming Headset

Save $110
Josh Miller/CNET

A hefty, big-sounding set of gaming headphones with its own DAC (digital analog conversion) and preamp, which includes a breakout box with a big volume knob.

$140 at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla preorder (PS4 or Xbox One)

Save $10
Ubisoft

The next Assassin's Creed game isn't even out yet, but you can already knock $10 off for current-gen consoles.

$50 at Amazon

No longer available

Neogeo Mini Pro Player (Updated: expired)

Save $30

One of the oddest of the retro mini consoles, this Neogeo micro arcade outputs to a TV, but also has its own built-in 3.5-inch screen. It has 40 built-in games like King of Fighters, Metal Slug and Fatal Fury (honestly, those are probably the ones you care about). This deluxe version includes two wired Neogeo gamepads and even an HDMI cable.

$80 at Amazon
See also
See also