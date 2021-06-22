John McAfee dies at 75: reports Best Prime Day deals still available Subway tuna Loki episode 3 recap Sexy Beasts trailer Both child tax credit portals now open
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Prime Day gaming deals still available: Save on Resident Evil Village, NBA 2K21 and more

The sales aren't over yet.

Listen
- 00:21
Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (5 items)

Amazon Prime Day ended Tuesday, but there are still some deals for gamers. We've gathered the biggest discounts we can find, including the lowest prices we've seen on some of the best games out right now.

Where possible, we've highlighted the game at a specific price on a specific platform. Keep in mind that some versions of the games listed are currently priced the same for all platforms, while others are different prices.

Prime Day 2021

Resident Evil Village: $50 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Save $10
Capcom

Resident Evil Village is the latest entry in the long-running Resident Evil franchise and answered a lot of questions from Resident Evil 7. 

$50 at Amazon

NBA 2K21: $20 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)

Save $50

NBA 2K21 is the latest in the basketball franchise and the first to jump to next-gen consoles. 

$20 at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Remake: $40 (PS4)

Save $20
Sony

Head back to Midgard in the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Buy the game on the PS4, and you'll get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. 

$40 at Amazon

Outriders: $40 (PS4)

Save $20
Square Enix

Outriders have players take the role of superpowered warriors who are humanity's best hope of surviving extinction. (Note: Xbox Game Pass subscribers can already play this game at no extra charge.)

$40 at Amazon

Mafia Definitive Edition: $20

Save $20
2K Games

Mafia Definitive Edition is a remake of the 2002 open-world game. Players take the role of Tommy Angelo, who goes from taxi driver to mafia officer during the 1930s. 

$20 at Amazon

Demon's Souls Remake: $50 (PS5)

Save $20
FromSoftware

Demon's Souls Remake is one title that shows off the graphics power of the PS5. But if you pick this game up, get ready to die a lot. 

$50 at Amazon

Immortals Fenyx Rising: $30 (Xbox One)

Save $30
Ubisoft

Immortals Fenyx Rising was one of the early games released for the next generation of consoles. Players play the part of Fenyx, who has to take on the monstrous Typhon from Greek mythology. (Note that this was previously $25; it may go back down.)

$30 at Amazon

The Outer Worlds: $20 (Nintendo Switch)

Save $20
Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds takes players on a sci-fi space adventure. Decide if you want to be the hero of the story or the villain.  

$20 at Best Buy

Mario / Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $15 (Nintendo Switch)

Save $40
Ubisoft

Mario and Rabbids come together for an absurdist strategy adventure. Thanks to a world-twisting vortex, the Rabbids have come to the Mushroom Kingdom, and it's up to Mario to stop the chaos.

$20 at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $100

Save $70
Razer

Mechanical keyboards are great for gaming. The combination of the feel and sounds combined with the heftiness make them ideal for people who are spending hours gaming. Razer's BlackWidow Elite gives gamers that mechanical keyboard feel, media buttons and Razer's signature RGB lighting.

$100 at Amazon