Best Prime Day gaming deals: Save on Returnal, Amazon Luna, Spider-Man Miles Morales and more

Don't hesitate -- now's the time to get new games for cheap.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day is still going strong, and there's a vast number of notable video game deals. Returnal, Resident Evil Village, Ghost of Tsushima and Demon's Souls are among those on sale during the Prime Day madness. We've gathered the biggest discounts we can find, including the lowest prices we've seen on some of the best games out right now.

Where possible, we've highlighted the game at a specific price on a specific platform. Keep in mind that some versions of the games listed are currently the same for all platforms, while others are different prices.

Returnal: $50 (PS5)

Returnal is a sci-fi roguelike shooter where players have to discover the hidden secret behind an alien planet. "Roguelike" means you will die a lot and restart from the beginning, making this game only for those who want a challenge. 

Amazon Luna Controller: $49

Amazon Luna is the company's foray into cloud gaming. The controller is required to stream games to mobile devices or Amazon Fire TVs, along with a monthly subscription that starts at $6 for any Prime member. 

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition: $40 (PS5)

With Peter Parker out of town, it's up to Miles Morales to protect New York City in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. 

Resident Evil Village: $50 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Resident Evil Village is the latest entry in the long-running Resident Evil franchise and answered a lot of questions from Resident Evil 7. 

Ghost of Tsushima: $30 (PS4)

One of the best games to come out last year, Ghost of Tsushima has players traveling across the island of Tsushima in 13th century Japan, fighting off Mongol invaders. 

Final Fantasy VII Remake: $30 (PS4)

Head back to Midgard in the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Buy the game on the PS4, and you'll get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. 

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $23 (Xbox One, PS4)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes players to the ninth century. This time, a Viking warrior gets caught up in the longtime war between the Assassin Brotherhood and Templar Order. Buying the PS4 or Xbox One version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla will automatically upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series version.

Demon's Souls Remake: $50 (PS5)

Demon's Souls Remake is one title that shows off the graphic power of the PS5. But if you pick this game up, get ready to die a lot. 

Outriders: $40 (PS4)

Outriders have players take the role of superpowered warriors who are humanity's best hope of surviving extinction. (Note: Xbox Game Pass subscribers can already play this game at no extra charge.)

NBA 2K21: $20 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)

NBA 2K21 is the latest in the basketball franchise and the first to jump to next-gen consoles. 

Mafia Definitive Edition: $20

Mafia Definitive Edition is a remake of the 2002 open-world game. Players take the role of Tommy Angelo, who goes from taxi driver to mafia officer during the 1930s. 

Immortals Fenyx Rising: $30 (Xbox One)

Immortals Fenyx Rising was one of the early games released for the next generation of consoles. Players play the part of Fenyx who has to take on the monstrous Typhon from Greek mythology. (Note this was previously $25; it may go back down.)

Cyberpunk 2077: $20 (PS4) (Update: Expired)

The long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 came out last December, only to face a storm of controversy thanks to a long list of bugs. Months later, many of those buys have been fixed, and at this price, it's hard to let this deal slide. 

12 months of Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership with 128GB microSD Card: $35 (Update: Expired)

Nintendo Switch Online allows Switch owners to play games online and a family membership allows for up to eight accounts. An annual membership is $35 and for a limited time, comes with a custom 128GB microSD card for free.

Paper Mario: The Origami King: $35 (Switch) (Update: Expired)

The Paper Mario series takes everyone's favorite plumber and gives him a 2D adventure. Read our review of Paper Mario: The Origami King

