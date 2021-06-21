Best Prime Day gaming deals: Returnal, Amazon Luna, Resident Evil Village and more

Deal Savings Price























Amazon Prime Day starts today, and there's a vast number of video game deals. Returnal, Resident Evil Village, Ghost of Tsushima and Demon's Souls are just some of the games on Prime Day sales. We've pulled together some of the biggest discounts available, including the lowest prices we've seen on some of the best games out right now.



Where possible, we've highlighted the game at a specific price on a specific platform. Keep in mind that some versions of the games listed are currently the same for all platforms, while others are different prices across platforms.

Returnal is a sci-fi roguelike shooter where players have to discover the hidden secret behind an alien planet. The twist is that you will die a lot and restart from the beginning, making this game only for those who want a challenge.

Lori Grunin/CNET Amazon Luna is the company's foray into cloud gaming. The controller is required to stream games to mobile devices or Amazon Fire TVs, along with a monthly subscription that starts at $6 to any Prime member.

Capcom Resident Evil Village is the latest entry to the long-running Resident Evil franchise and answered a lot of questions from Resident Evil 7.

Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET One of the best games to come out last year, Ghost of Tsushima has players traveling across the island of Tsushima in 13th century Japan and fighting off the Mongol invaders.

Sony Head back to Midgard in the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Buy the game on the PS4, and you'll get a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes players to the ninth century. This time, a Viking warrior gets caught up in the longtime war between the Assassin Brotherhood and Templar Order. Buying the PS4 or Xbox One version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla will automatically upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series version.

The Paper Mario series takes everyone's favorite plumber and gives him a 2D adventure. Read our review of Paper Mario: The Origami King.

FromSoftware Demon's Souls Remake is one title that shows off the graphic power of the PS5. However, if you pick this game up, get ready to die a lot.

Square Enix Outriders have players take the role of superpowered warriors who are humanity's best hope of surviving extinction. (Note: Xbox Game Pass subscribers can already play this game at no extra charge.)

NBA 2K21 is the latest in the basketball franchise and the first to jump to next-gen consoles.

2K Games Mafia Definitive Edition is a remake of the 2002 open-world game. Players take the role of Tommy Angelo, who goes from taxi driver to mafia officer during the 1930s.

Ubisoft Immortals Fenyx Rising was one of the early games released for the next generation of consoles. Players play the part of Fenyx who has to take on the monstrous Typhon from Greek mythology. (Note this was previously $25; it may go back down.)

The long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 came out last December, only to face a storm of controversy thanks to a long list of bugs. Months later, many of those buys have been fixed, and at this price, it's hard to let this deal slide.