Best Prime Day Fire tablet deals: Get record low prices on Fire HD 10 and HD 8

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day, which takes place June 21-22, never fails to offer up solid deals on tablets. Here, we're keeping track of the best Prime Day deals on Kindle Fire tablets and iPads, so you'll know which models are worth your consideration and when is the best time to strike.

Amazon's Fire tablets nearly always get deep discounts across the board during Prime Day and Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Those two times of year are almost always the best time to buy -- and this year's Prime Day is no exception. The newest Fire HD 10 is available for $80 and the Fire HD 8 for $45, the lowest price we've seen. Starting Monday, we expect to see these deals and more available online.

When it comes to Apple's tablets, keep in mind that iPads often sell for a bit less than their list price, so long as you don't buy at the Apple Store proper, where the price is basically never cut. So even though you may see some decent discounts right now ($30 to $50, or even more), we may also see better deals on Amazon and elsewhere once Prime Day officially kicks off.

We'll continue to monitor Amazon as well as its competitors such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart -- all of which have announced Prime Day counter-sales -- for any price drops on these or other popular tablet brands.

Update: Alexa voice ordering is no longer required to get most of the deals below.

Early Prime Day Fire Tablet deals

César Salza/CNET Normally $90, Amazon's Fire HD 8 is down to its lowest price to date at $45. The 8-inch tablet was updated in 2020 with a faster processor, USB-C charging, better Wi-Fi performance, 2GB of RAM (up from 1.5GB) and a bump from 16GB to 32GB of storage in the base model. Its HD screen is sharper than the entry-level Fire 7, but it's not nearly as sharp as iPad displays. The HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and slightly better performance, thanks to 3GB of RAM. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review.

Fire HD 8 Plus: $65 Save $45 (lowest price ever) David Carnoy/CNET The Fire HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and more RAM (3GB instead of 2GB), with performance that improves on the standard Fire HD 8. The tablet should charge just fine on most wireless charging pads. The current $65 price represents a new all-time low for this product -- $10 lower than Black Friday.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon's Fire HD 10 is the biggest and most powerful tablet that the company offers, and it recently got better. The 2021 revision launched in April with more RAM, a 10% brighter screen and a slightly updated design. Like its 2019 predecessor, the new HD 10 normally starts at $150. But right now, you can get the HD 10 for $80, its lowest price ever, when you order through Amazon Alexa. The Fire HD 10 comes packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android, but instead Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system, and pulls apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, but you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games for an excellent gaming tablet experience. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET This $140 unit is currently available for $70 through Alexa voice ordering, beating its previous all-time low of $80. This child-friendly version of the Fire HD 8 tablet adds a padded case, parental controls, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Kids Plus (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited), which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to a bunch of kid-friendly content. It's not really suitable for remote learning, but it's a much more affordable option than giving a young child a full-on iPad.

Early Prime Day iPad deals

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329, but it's down to $299 at Amazon. We saw it dip to $279 last year at Costco, and it's possible we'll see this baseline iPad drop during actual Prime Day or one of the counter-sales. Read our iPad 2020 review.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air delivers a lot of what the iPad Pro does, but at a lower price. That great value earned it our Editors' Choice award last year, but the newer Pro raises the bar (albeit for more money). Read our iPad Air review.

Other potential Prime Day tablet deals

Sarah Tew/CNET Price worth waiting for: Normally $50, this sold for as low as $30 last November. Fair warning: We really think you should pay up for a Fire HD 8, which is a much better, faster tablet than the entry-level Fire 7. But at $40 or less, this non-HD 7-inch model is going to be tempting for a lot of folks.