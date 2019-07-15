The best Prime Day deals under $25

Prime Day is happening now, so start your engines with our big roundup of the best deals available today. Feeling especially thrifty? Below I've rounded up some top picks in the under $25 category -- familiar items like the 3rd-gen Echo Dot ($22), but a few surprises as well. Before you dive in, make sure to get acquainted with our eight ways to score the best deals during Prime Day 2019.

And in case you missed them, here's a smattering of early Prime Day deals (all under $25, natch) that rolled out earlier this week and are still available:

Now let's take a look at some super-cheap Prime Day deals you might not know about. This post will be updated often, so be sure to bookmark it and check back daily!

Updated July 15 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.

The perfect travel pillow is in the eye of the beholder -- or, more accurately, the neck of the sleeper. Bcozzy's clever design lets you put extra support where you need it: under your chin or on either side of your head. This is a rare discount.

Grip2u Available for iPhones and Galaxy phones, the Grip2u Boost cases offer three great amenities: protection (natch), an interchangeable rubber strap for easier gripping and a built-in kickstand. They normally run $30-35, but promo code CELEBRATE50 cuts their prices in half.

These were already a pretty good deal, but promo code 20PDAMZC puts them below the $25 threshold. These outlets can be controlled by app and/or Alexa and Google Assistant -- no hub required.

Veckle Essential gear for any beach, pool or boat outing, these pouches promise to keep your phone dry while still letting you use it. Clip the on-page 5%-off coupon, then apply promo code SRB7LB65 at checkout. (Note: We had at least one instance of seeing a final price closer to $7, but still far below $25 total.)

Sarah Tew/CNET If you have access to 4K content (and a 4K TV, natch), it's worth spending an extra $10 to get the Fire TV Stick 4K. Otherwise, the non-4K Fire Stick is an unbelievable bargain at $15. See the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is an all-time low for Amazon's entry-level streaming stick, which was $25 last Black Friday. Read the Fire TV Stick review

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET This is the lowest price ever for the 2018 Echo Dot, down from $25 earlier. See the Amazon Echo Dot 2018 review

Rarely on sale and a top-rated choice for two-factor authentication, the Yubico key plugs into your laptop's USB port or uses your phone's NFC.

No longer available for under $25

Anker Guaranteed to sell out quickly, this deal feels a little too good to be true. The Soundcore Select is your basic black Bluetooth brick (the blue one is indeed sold out already), but water-resistant and with a fairly incredible 24-hour battery. It even supports NFC pairing. Take note that unless it's available for in-store pickup, shipping will cost extra unless you spend at least $35.

