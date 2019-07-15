Best Prime Day deals under $100: $85 Kindle Paperwhite and $69 Roku Ultra

Whether you're shopping for presents or looking to nab yourself some cheap gear there is a lot on offer from Amazon's Prime Day sale for 2019.

The sale includes everything from Amazon's own products to Roku streamers, and everything in between. Here are the best Prime Day deals between $50 and $100. For deals under $25 see here.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest Kindle Paperwhite more durable than before and full water-proofing means it's ready to take a soak in the tub with you. Text is slightly sharper and better lit than the previous model, base storage is bumped up and it includes Bluetooth audio for listening to audiobooks. Read CNET's review

Juan Garzon / CNET We like Roku's streamers better than Fire TV because they're more neutral -- they don't push Amazon content as hard -- and for Prime Day Amazon itself is selling the best Roku, with 4K HDR and included JBL headphones for use with the remote's private listening feature, for a nice discount. Read the Roku Ultra review

Sarah Tew/CNET Part 4K streamer, part voice assistant, part universal remote, the Fire TV Cube is a good deal at $70. Plug the Cube into your TV and let the onboard Alexa handle the rest. Read the Fire TV Cube review

Mentioned Above Amazon Fire TV Cube $117 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.