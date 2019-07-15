Whether you're shopping for presents or looking to nab yourself some cheap gear there is a lot on offer from Amazon's Prime Day sale for 2019.
The sale includes everything from Amazon's own products to Roku streamers, and everything in between. Here are the best Prime Day deals between $50 and $100. For deals under $25 see here.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
The latest Kindle Paperwhite more durable than before and full water-proofing means it's ready to take a soak in the tub with you. Text is slightly sharper and better lit than the previous model, base storage is bumped up and it includes Bluetooth audio for listening to audiobooks.
We like Roku's streamers better than Fire TV because they're more neutral -- they don't push Amazon content as hard -- and for Prime Day Amazon itself is selling the best Roku, with 4K HDR and included JBL headphones for use with the remote's private listening feature, for a nice discount.
Part 4K streamer, part voice assistant, part universal remote, the Fire TV Cube is a good deal at $70. Plug the Cube into your TV and let the onboard Alexa handle the rest.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
We drowned AirPods, Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds: We sprayed them, dunked them and even put them through the wash to find out which one of these three wireless earphones can handle the most water.
Discuss: Best Prime Day deals under $100: $85 Kindle Paperwhite and $69 Roku Ultra
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.