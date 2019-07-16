Best Prime Day deals under $100: $50 Amazon Echo Show, $85 Kindle Paperwhite, Instant Pot and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

Whether you're shopping for presents or looking to nab yourself some cheap gear, there's a lot on offer at Amazon's Prime Day sale for 2019. For less than $100 you could invest in an Echo Show, a Kindle Paperwhite or an Instant Pot.

The sale includes everything from Amazon's own products to Roku streamers and everything in between. Here are the best Prime Day deals between $50 and $100. For deals under $25 see here; for deals under $50 head over here.

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest Kindle Paperwhite is more durable than before and full waterproofing means it's ready to take a soak in the tub with you. Text is slightly sharper and better lit than the previous model, base storage is bumped up and it includes Bluetooth audio for listening to audiobooks. Read the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite review

The Bose SoundLink Color II is a little older now, but if you're looking to save money and love dark blue then Amazon has the version for you. It's water resistant and can double as a speakerphone. Read the Bose SoundLink Color review

Ian Knighton/CNET If you're looking for a smart speaker, the Amazon Echo is one of the most popular models. This full-size speaker is 50% off, returning to its best price ever. (Note the charcoal model is currently sold out, but heather gray and sandstone are still available.) See the Amazon Echo 2017 review

Amazon This Instant Pot not only includes Wi-Fi capabilities and a large 6-quart cooking container, but it comes with an Echo Dot for help with recipes from Alexa. Read the Instant Pot Smart WiFi review

Chris Monroe/CNET The Ring Doorbell works with Alexa and is available in satin nickel or Venetian bronze. Fancy.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Show 5 is our favorite smart display with Alexa. It's barely a month old but it's already on sale. It has a 5.5-inch touchscreen that can wake you up with a nifty sunrise animation. See the Amazon Echo Show 5 review

Sarah Tew/CNET It may not be the best TV you can get, but at a penny less than a C-note and with Fire TV on board it hardly matters.

The Netgear Nighthawk R6700 is an AC1750 router that offers reliability and excellent coverage. It may be a few years old now but at 50% off it's still a really good deal.

Sarah Tew/CNET Part 4K streamer, part voice assistant, part universal remote, the Fire TV Cube is a good deal at $70. Plug the Cube into your TV and let the onboard Alexa handle the rest. Read the Fire TV Cube review

Juan Garzon / CNET We like Roku's streamers better than Fire TV because they're more neutral -- they don't push Amazon content as hard -- and for Prime Day Amazon itself is selling the best Roku, with 4K HDR and included JBL headphones for use with the remote's private listening feature, for a nice discount. Read the Roku Ultra review

If you're a gamer, you'll know that Corsair makes some of the best gaming keyboards around. The Corsair K68 offers a choice of Cherry MX switches and comes with lots of glowy RGB light goodness.