Best Prime Day deals on TVs right now

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is underway -- and with these Prime Day deals, a brand-new TV could be in your immediate future. Check out affordable TV staples from brands such as Insignia, TCL and Vizio.

Amazon had already started running discounts on a number of TVs, including two of the brand's low-cost Fire TV Edition TVs, along with solid deals from Best Buy and Walmart. Here's what we know about Prime Day deals on TVs today.

Insignia By today's standards, this Insignia TV is a bit undersized at 43 inches, but it serves up a crisp 4K resolution along with Amazon's Fire TV interface and an Alexa voice remote. With its $100 discount for Prime members, this 43-inch Insignia could make an inexpensive addition as a second TV in your home for a smaller room where you don't need a huge screen.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 50-inch TCL model already has a low price and is on sale right now with a $30 discount, Prime member or not. It features Roku TV, which we believe is the easiest to use and most responsive smart TV interface. Read the Toshiba 50S435 review.

Amazon Amazon's answer to Roku is the Fire TV system, and the Prime Day discount for members brings this TV to just $30 more than the TCL above -- at a larger 55-inch size. If you're on the fence between the two know that while we like Roku better than Fire TV, bigger is better in our book so if you have the room, this is the one we'd get.

David Katzmaier/CNET Vizio's M-Series Quantum is one of the least expensive TVs with local dimming, a tech that provides excellent contrast. The 55-inch model is only $480, but you need to be logged in to the free-to-join My Best Buy membership program to see the $20 discounts mentioned here. Want to size up? The same Vizio model at 65 inches is $680. Read our Vizio M7-Series Quantum review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Our favorite TV for the money is the TCL 6-series, but it's didn't get a Prime Day price cut like this. The Vizio P65Q9-H1 has similar specs as the 6-series starting with a supremely bright image with hugely effective full-array local dimming for deep black levels. CNET hasn't fully reviewed it yet, but based on our initial impressions and previous experience, it should best the picture of the M-Series above, deliver comparable picture quality to the 6-series and features better connectivity for gaming with the Xbox Series X and PS5 than either one. The price above is for My Best Buy members; non-members pay $900, which is still an excellent price.

David Katzmaier/CNET Want to go all out and spend more for the best picture quality? You've come to the right place. Quite simply, the LG OLEDCX delivers the picture against which all other TVs are measured. Yeah, it's the best TV that Katzmaier has ever reviewed (and he's seen a few over the years). If you're ready to spring for an OLED TV, this is the one to get. The 65-inch model had been hovering near the $2,000 mark and has dropped to $1,850 on Amazon. Read our LG OLEDCX series review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Vizio makes an OLED TV too, and it's on sale at Best Buy for less than the above LG at both the 65-inch size shown here and the 55-inch version. You can save $400 on the 65-inch model and $300 on the 55-incher. Katzmaier hasn't reviewed it yet and for a TV this expensive, he'd lean toward the sure thing (in other words, the LG). But if you want OLED image quality for the lowest price, it's Vizio right now.

Amazon Remember when we said bigger is better? It doesn't get much bigger than this. We haven't reviewed the TU-6950 but based on its specifications we don't expect this 2020 model to perform better than any of the full-array local dimming or OLED TVs above, despite the Samsung brand. But it sure is bigger, so if you want to go for sheer size, this all-time low price is tempting.

Expired Deals

Best Buy We haven't tested this Hisense TV (we generally prefer Roku models). But a 60-inch 4K TV for under $400 is a solid deal -- and you can always hook up a cheap streaming stick or box if you don't like the Android TV experience.