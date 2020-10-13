CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Prime Day deals on soundbars and audio gear

From soundbars to bookshelf speakers, here are the best deals we've found so far on Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

It's that time again: Amazon Prime Day. And there are a number of great deals to be had on audio gear. From Amazon's own Echo Studio smart speaker to Atmos soundbars to some truly excellent passive loudspeakers. 

The most unexpected is the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass -- CNET's favorite soundbar under $300 -- which is now discounted by $70. It's a great-sounding speaker, and one of the best TV sound upgrades you can currently make. Sony's Atmos soundbars have also had healthy discounts.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate. This story will be updated frequently in the days ahead.  

Amazon Echo Studio

Save $50
Sarah Tew/CNET

Not a soundbar as such, more of a "smart soundbar replacement." The Amazon Echo Studio offers excellent sound, Alexa voice assistant and a TV connection. Its Dolby Atmos capability is just the icing on the cake.  Read our Amazon Echo Studio review.

$150 at Amazon
JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass

Save $70
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

I named the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass as my favorite soundbar under $300 and now it's available for under $250. It may offer a big, powerful subwoofer but it's also capable of dynamic and detailed sound for both movies and music. Read our JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass review.

$230 at Best Buy

Elac Debut 2.0 B5.2

Save $60
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 is already one of the best deals in audio -- it offers audiophile quality for half the price of other brands. The speaker looks great and sounds awesome with music and movies alike. And at $60 off, it's an absolute steal.  Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.

$230 at Crutchfield

Klipsch Reference Premiere 600M bookshelf speaker

Save $110
Klipsch

CNET's Audiophiliac named the Klipsch RP-600M his 2019 speaker of the year and it offers gutsy sound and head-turning looks. It pairs great with a stereo amp or as the foundation of a great home theater system.   

$439 at Amazon

Sony HT-G700

Save $200
Ty.Pendlebury

Finding a Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar for under $500 is almost a Herculean task, but thanks to Prime Day, the excellent HT-G700 now fits the bill. It may cut some corners -- there are no upfiring speakers, for example -- but it offers immersive, Atmos-like sound not often heard from a single bar and subwoofer combo.  Read our Sony HT-G700 review.

$400 at Best Buy

Sony HT-ST5000

Save $450
Sarah Tew/CNET

Sony for Samsung prices. The Sony HT-ST5000 may be a couple of years old but it still stands out as a soundbar which can create an enveloping Atmos soundfield without the need for rear speakers. It looks great and sounds classy too. Read our Sony HT-ST5000 review.

$1,049 at Walmart