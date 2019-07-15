Best Prime Day deals from Vizio: Save up to $1,200 on TVs, $200 on an Atmos sound bar

Sarah Tew/CNET

Vizio has developed a reputation for excellent televisions and sound bars at very reasonable prices, and so when the already-affordable brand goes on sale for Prime Day 2019 it's truly something to take advantage of. Just not at Amazon. Vizio is offering discounts on many of its 2019 products at stores like Best Buy and Costco, including the 2019 M-series TV that recently earned an excellent CNET review the CNET Editor's choice SB36512-F6 Atmos sound bar.

Many deals are at Best Buy while others can also be found at Costco, Sams Club and Target. Also, most pricing is available till Wednesday and some even lasts the rest of the week.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Vizio PX series is Vizio's best 2019 TV, the successor of the sweet 2018 P-Series Quantum. It's got higher brightness and more local dimming zones than its predecessor. We've yet to review it but based on what we've seen so far it could be one of the best TVs of 2019. Also available at Sam's Club. Read CNET's first take

The 75-inch version of the PX series above has an even better discount: save a whopping $1,200! It has all the goodness of the 65-inch with 480 zones of local dimming. The PX75 is also available at Sam's Club. Read CNET's first take

Sarah Tew The P Series Quantum is Vizio's second-beat TV for 2019. With a bit dimmer image and fewer dimming zones than the X above, it should have slightly worse image quality. We haven't reviewed it yet but we expect it to perform a bit better than the 2019 M-Series (below), which was excellent. Read CNET's first take

Just like the X, the 75-inch version of the 2019 P-Series Quantum comes with an even steeper discount. Read CNET's first take

Sarah Tew/CNET The M8-Series Quantum is the only Vizio TV from 2019 we have reviewed, and it's a winner. It has excellent picture quality for the money, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. The M-Series Quantum breaks new ground among midrange TVs by making quantum dot technology more affordable. Read CNET's review

The 65-inch version of the M8 Quantum is also available for $200 off. Read CNET's review

With fewer dimming zones than the M8 series the M7 probably doesn't perform as well. But hey, this is a 50-inch TV with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision support and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility for 400 bucks. Also available at Sam's Club, Costco and Target.

Deals on Vizio sound bars

Sarah Tew/CNET Until now Atmos sound bars have been hideously expensive, but the Vizio SB36512-F6 changed that. It was a great deal at $500, and a CNET Editor's Choice, but at $200 off this is something else entirely. With great surround sound and easy set-up this is one of the best Prime Day deals I've seen. Also available at Sam's Club and Costco. Read CNET's review

As the single-sound bar/subwoofer version of the excellent SB36512-F6 it lacks rear speakers but at $270 it should give sound bars such as the Polk Command Bar a run for their money.

The Vizio SB46514-F6 is the company's flagship sound bar and offers 5.1.4 Atmos surround in a 46-inch wide bar. It's $100 off at Amazon right now.

