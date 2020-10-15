Best Prime Day board game and tabletop game deals still available: Save on Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion and Space Marine Adventures

Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day

Tabletop gaming is enjoying a serious renaissance, from celeb-filled Dungeons & Dragons livestreams to days-long Gloomhaven campaigns. Although Amazon Prime Day is over, you can still get great deals on a few of these popular games at Amazon and Target.

We'll be updating this list with new deals, and noting expired ones to help you keep track.

The smaller, more accessible version of Gloomhaven is a fantastic game in its own right. If you pick this up and you also have a 3D printer, here's a link to the file for my custom-made character box, which replaces the cardboard ones included with the game.

Yes, technically this is a Warhammer 40K miniatures game, but don't let that scare you off. This is a small-footprint game, with a few space station map tiles, some Space Marines and a bunch of cards and tokens. It's a fun little corridor shooter, and you'll probably be 3D printing or buying some Necrons to replace the cardboard enemy tokens before you know it. That's how they get you...

Sarah Tew/CNET I'm playing this right now (and I paid a lot more than $26 for it via the original Kickstarter campaign). It's a family friendly mix of a card game and a miniatures game, and simple enough for kids to learn.