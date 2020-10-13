Best Prime Day board game and tabletop game deals: Save on Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion, Mansions of Madness and more

Deal Savings Price







Tabletop gaming is enjoying a serious renaissance, from celeb-filled Dungeons & Dragons livestreams to days-long Gloomhaven campaigns.

Here's what caught my eye around Prime Day, with some great deals at Target, and Amazon matching a couple of them as well. We'll be updating this list throughout the day with new deals, and moving expired ones to a No Longer Available section at the bottom to help you keep track.

The smaller, more accessible version of Gloomhaven is a fantastic game in its own right. If you pick this up and you also have a 3D printer, here's a link to the file for my custom-made character box, which replaces the cardboard ones included with the game.

Sarah Tew/CNET I'm playing this right now (and I paid a lot more than $26 for it via the original Kickstarter campaign). It's a family friendly mix of a card game and a miniatures game, and simple enough for kids to learn.

Dan Ackerman Mansions of Madness, a Lovecraft-themed adventure, is easily my favorite modern-day tabletop game, as noted in my list of the best overall modern board games. If you already have the base game, which can run around $80, this is the best expansion set, taking the action to the streets of, you guessed it, Arkham.

Yes, technically this is a Warhammer 40K miniatures game, but don't let that scare you off. This is a small-footprint game, with a few space station map tiles, some Space Marines and a bunch of cards and tokens. It's a fun little corridor shooter, and you'll probably be 3D printing or buying some Necrons to replace the cardboard enemy tokens before you know it. That's how they get you...



