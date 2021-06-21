Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals: Save up to $79 on Series 6 right now

Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and we're already seeing some discounts on the Apple Watch. The hugely popular smartwatch works seamlessly with your iPhone to offer you many potential uses, from notifications to better access to your music to tools that can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Right now, you can save $79 on the current Series 6 at Amazon and Best Buy -- albeit just the 44mm product red version. Other versions of the Series 6 are discounted by $70 at Best Buy, which -- historically speaking -- is a very good price.

We update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best prices.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET You can also save $79 on the larger 44mm Series 6 model at Amazon. The discount is available only in the product red model. At Best Buy and Walmart, you can save $70 on Apple's pricing, with Best Buy offering the discount in the same five colors as the 40mm mode and Walmart in red and white.

Apple The latest Apple Watch is on sale with a $70 discount at Amazon on the 40mm Deep Navy model, and you can find other colors with the same discount at Best Buy. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood-oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Apple Watch deals now expired

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3. The best deal we're seeing right now is $40 off at Amazon on some colors of the 40mm version. Read our Apple Watch SE review.