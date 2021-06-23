Best Prime Day Apple deals still available: Save on iPad, M1-based MacBook Air, Apple Watch and more

Deal Savings Price















Editor's note, June 23: Prime Day has officially ended at Amazon, but Walmart's sale continues throughout Wednesday. Check out the best Prime Day deals still available, and some other favorite Prime Day deals that are hanging on.

We've moved expired discounts to the bottom of this list, but the deals at the top are still available and worth checking out.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 isn't over yet, but the clock is ticking. So if you're hoping to score a great deal on an Apple device, the time to act is now. Outside of Black Friday, this is the best time of year to find incredible savings on iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, AirPods and more. We're keeping a close eye on the Apple deals Amazon is offering as well as sales from its competitors.

Rivals to the Amazon Prime Day sale include Walmart's Deals for Days taking place June 20 to 23 and Target's Deal Days running from June 20 to 22, so you have a few options (at least today) when it comes to finding great deals on Apple products.

Below, you'll find our favorite Apple deals across all categories. You can also check out our lists for the best Prime Day deals on smartwatches, AirPods, MacBooks, iPads and Beats headphones. Note that prices and availability are accurate at time of publication, but they tend to fluctuate.

Apple deals available now

Juan Garzon/CNET Since its release in 2020, Apple's newest iPad has frequently fluctuated in price between $300 and $330, so it's a good idea to grab one around Prime Day before the price surges again. With its speedy processor and compatibility with trackpads and keyboards, CNET's Scott Stein calls the new-and-improved basic tablet "the best iPad value by far."

César Salza/CNET en Español The Apple Watch is essentially a wearable iPhone, and the Series 6 might even have the iPhone beat in one respect: The screen stays on so you can glance at it anytime.

Stephen Shankland/CNET The baseline MacBook Air is more or less "always" on sale for $50 off at Amazon and elsewhere, and sometimes dips down to $100 off ($900 total). But the better buy is the step-up MacBook Air model, which offers an improved M1 processor with an eight-core GPU versus the seven cores you get in the base model, as well as double the storage (512GB vs. 256GB). With an additional $49 coupon added at checkout, you can get this model at a $149 discount.

David Carnoy/CNET If you're looking for the noise-canceling feature of AirPod Pros but are not a fan of the in-ear design or price tag, you gotta jump on these Beats Pro Solo. Originally retailed at $300, these headphones are now half off. The inclusion of Apple's H1 chip means that it will pair easily with Apple devices just like AirPods. Android users can get this feature via app. Note: It only charges via Lightning port and doesn't come with a cable or adapter to be used as a wired headset. Previously an issue at full price, but we can be more forgiving at this price. Lastly, these are also compatible with Apple Spatial Audio, released last week, if you happen to subscribe to Apple Music. Read our Beats Solo Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET Beats' Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are as low as $150 for the red version -- just about the lowest we've seen for them.

Apple deals now expired

Dan Ackerman/CNET Apple's newest iteration of the MacBook Pro boasts the high-performing M1 chip, running faster than ever and making Mac history with a 20-hour battery life. An aluminum heat spreader replaces the fan, allowing you to run applications without the system overheating and whirring. The 512 GB version normally sells closer to $1,400 on Amazon, so at $1,300 it's a pretty good deal.

Sarah Tew/CNET For just under $200, you can invest in a pair of Apple's top-of-the-line wireless earbuds. The sound is crisp, the fit is snug and the noise cancellation really works. Read our AirPods Pro review.