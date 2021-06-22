Best Prime Day 2021 deals Prime Day 2021 live deals Brave Search Child tax credit portal Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum crash NFL's Carl Nassib
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Prime Day Apple deals right now: Save on Apple Watch Series 6, 2020 MacBook Pro and more

There's still plenty of Prime Day goodness to be had! We've rounded up the best deals you can get right now on Apple products.

, ,
Deal
Savings
Price

Amazon Prime Day 2021 isn't over yet, but the clock is ticking. So if you're hoping to score a great deal on an Apple device, the time to act is now. Outside of Black Friday, this is the best time of year to find incredible savings on iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, AirPods and more. We're keeping a close eye on the Apple deals Amazon is offering as well as sales from its competitors.

Rivals to the Amazon Prime Day sale include Walmart's Deals for Days taking place June 20 to 23 and Target's Deal Days running from June 20 to 22, so you have a few options (at least today) when it comes to finding great deals on Apple products.

Below, you'll find our favorite Apple deals across all categories. You can also check out our lists for the best Prime Day deals on smartwatchesAirPodsMacBooksiPads and Beats headphones. Note that prices and availability are accurate at time of publication, but they tend to fluctuate. 

Prime Day 2021

Apple deals available now

Apple iPad (10.5-inch, 2020): $299

Save $30 vs. Apple Store
Juan Garzon/CNET

Since its release in 2020, Apple's newest iPad has frequently fluctuated in price between $300 and $330, so it's a good idea to grab one around Prime Day before the price surges again. With its speedy processor and compatibility with trackpads and keyboards, CNET's Scott Stein calls the new-and-improved basic tablet "the best iPad value by far."

$299 at Amazon

AirPods Pro: $190

Save $59 vs. Apple Store
Sarah Tew/CNET

For just under $200, you can invest in a pair of Apple's top-of-the-line wireless earbuds. The sound is crisp, the fit is snug and the noise cancellation really works. Read our AirPods Pro review.

$190 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm): $349

Save $80 vs. Apple Store
César Salza/CNET en Español

The Apple Watch is essentially a wearable iPhone, and the Series 6 might even have the iPhone beat in one respect: The screen stays on so you can glance at it anytime. 

$349 at Amazon

M1-based MacBook Air (512GB SSD, gold): $1,149

Save $100 vs. Apple Store
Stephen Shankland/CNET

The baseline MacBook Air is more or less "always" on sale for $50 off at Amazon and elsewhere, and sometimes dips down to $100 off ($900 total). But the better buy is the step-up MacBook Air model, which offers an improved M1 processor with an eight-core GPU versus the seven cores you get in the base model, as well as double the storage (512GB vs. 256GB). You can get this model in gold at a $100 discount; silver and space gray offer half the savings.

$1,149 at Amazon

2020 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 512 GB, Apple M1 chip): $1,300

Save $199
Dan Ackerman/CNET

Apple's newest iteration of the MacBook Pro boasts the high-performing M1 chip, running faster than ever and making Mac history with a 20-hour battery life. An aluminum heat spreader replaces the fan, allowing you to run applications without the system overheating and whirring. The 512 GB version normally sells closer to $1,400 on Amazon, so at $1,300 it's a pretty good deal. 

$1,300 at Amazon

Beats Solo Pro: $149

Save $151 vs. Apple Store
David Carnoy/CNET

If you're looking for the noise-canceling feature of AirPod Pros but are not a fan of the in-ear design or price tag, you gotta jump on these Beats Pro Solo. Originally retailed at $300, these headphones are now half off.

The inclusion of Apple's H1 chip means that it will pair easily with Apple devices just like AirPods. Android users can get this feature via app. Note: It only charges via Lightning port and doesn't come with a cable or adapter to be used as a wired headset. Previously an issue at full price, but we can be more forgiving at this price. Lastly, these are also compatible with Apple Spatial Audio, released last week, if you happen to subscribe to Apple Music. 

Read our Beats Solo Pro review.

 

$149 at Walmart

Beats Powerbeats Pro: $160 (lava red and spring yellow)

Save $90
David Carnoy/CNET

Beats' Powerbeats Pro earbuds are as low as $160 for the red or yellow colors. They've been holding pretty steady at those price points, but note that we saw them hit $150 earlier, which is just about the lowest we've seen for them.

$160 at Best Buy

Apple deals now expired

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, Product Red): $279 (EXPIRED)

Save $120 vs. Apple Store
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

There's currently a $120 discount on the 40mm Product Red Apple Watch Series 6. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood-oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Note that there is very limited supplyRead our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

$279 at Amazon