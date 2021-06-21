Best Prime Day 3D printer deals: Anycubic, Creality, Flashforge, Snapmaker and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up maker gear. It's no secret I love 3D printing and frequently make gadget accessories, board game upgrades, lifehacks and more with 3D printers and laser cutters.

If you're just getting started with 3D printing, check out some of my favorite 3D printers here. Some early Prime Day deals are already live, and I'd rate these discounts good to excellent. Prime Day should bring additional deals and hopefully also include some laser cutters, like the Snapmaker or Glowforge.

Early Prime Day 3D Printer deals

Lots of Prime Day deals on Anycubic printers, and the company is especially well known for its resin printers. The Mega Pro, however, is very interesting in that it does filament-based FDM printing, but also a laser engraver, similar to the multifunction Snapmaker. Note this sale price includes a Prime Day discount and an extra $23 coupon on the product page.

Anycubic This small resin printer is great for printing D&D miniatures, and has a build area of 130x80x165mm. It's little more complex than plastic filament-based 3D printing, but the results are much more polished. Note that the liquid resin requires both good ventilation and a portable UV light to properly cure. For Prime Day, this model is discounted by $50, with an additional 20% coupon off of that, bringing the price down to $199.

Anycubic A much larger version of Anycubic's resin 3D printer, this has a really huge build space of 192x120x245mm. This has a Prime Day deal right now, along with an extra coupon, bringing the price down to $529.

Crealty Ender The Crealty Ender line is one of the most popular among 3D printers fans, as it offers excellent quality and a fairly large build surface at a low price. The trade-off is that it requires a bit of assembly and setup and some tweaking to get the best results. This is currently listed as the "#1 Best Seller" in 3D printers on Amazon. There's a $42 off coupon on Amazon right now, which is a slightly bigger discount than the pre-Prime-Day sale price.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is one of my favorite filament-based 3D printers, as it's easy to set up and use, making it great for beginners.