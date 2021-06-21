Prime Day can't-miss deals Cheapskate's favorite Prime Day deals Target's rival sale Walmart's competing sale Best Buy's me-too sale IRS child tax credit portal
Best Prime Day 3D printer deals: Anycubic, Creality, Flashforge, Snapmaker and more

Make some cool stuff this summer with these FDM and Resin printers, as well as one of my favorite printers for beginners.

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up maker gear. It's no secret I love 3D printing and frequently make gadget accessories, board game upgrades, lifehacks and more with 3D printers and laser cutters.

If you're just getting started with 3D printing, check out some of my favorite 3D printers here. Some early Prime Day deals are already live, and I'd rate these discounts good to excellent. Prime Day should bring additional deals and hopefully also include some laser cutters, like the Snapmaker or Glowforge. 

Prime Day 2021

Early Prime Day 3D Printer deals

Anycubic Mega Pro, $336

Save $113

Lots of Prime Day deals on Anycubic printers, and the company is especially well known for its resin printers. The Mega Pro, however, is very interesting in that it does filament-based FDM printing, but also a laser engraver, similar to the multifunction Snapmaker. Note this sale price includes a Prime Day discount and an extra $23 coupon on the product page. 

$336 at Amazon

Anycubic Photon Mono resin 3D printer, $199

Save $100 (with coupon)
Anycubic

This small resin printer is great for printing D&D miniatures, and has a build area of 130x80x165mm. It's little more complex than plastic filament-based 3D printing, but the results are much more polished. 

Note that the liquid resin requires both good ventilation and a portable UV light to properly cure. For Prime Day, this model is discounted by $50, with an additional 20% coupon off of that, bringing the price down to $199.

$199 at Amazon

Anycubic Photon Mono X, $529

Save $170 (with coupon)
Anycubic

A much larger version of Anycubic's resin 3D printer, this has a really huge build space of 192x120x245mm. This has a Prime Day deal right now, along with an extra coupon, bringing the price down to $529. 

$529 at Amazon

Creality Ender 3 V2: $237

Save $42
Crealty Ender

The Crealty Ender line is one of the most popular among 3D printers fans, as it offers excellent quality and a fairly large build surface at a low price. The trade-off is that it requires a bit of assembly and setup and some tweaking to get the best results. This is currently listed as the "#1 Best Seller" in 3D printers on Amazon. There's a $42 off coupon on Amazon right now, which is a slightly bigger discount than the pre-Prime-Day sale price. 

$232 at Amazon

FlashForge Adventurer 3, $349

Save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is one of my favorite filament-based 3D printers, as it's easy to set up and use, making it great for beginners. 

$349 at Amazon

Snapmaker Original 3-in-1 3D Printer, $575

Save $143

I'm currently setting up to test the newer Snapmaker 2.0, which sells for north of $1,200. This original version is deeply discounted and has the same 3-in-1 features -- by swapping out modules, it can be used as a 3D printer, a laser engraver and a small CNC router. Besides 3D printing, I also love laser cutting/engraving (like on the Glowforge), so I'm very excited to see this on sale. 

$575 at Amazon