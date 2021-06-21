Best Prime Day 2021 soundbar, speaker and home audio deals

Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day 2021 brings sales on plenty of entertainment gear, including streaming devices and televisions. If you're looking for something that can take the audio performance of these devices to the next level, you're going to need something better than a TV speaker. A soundbar or surround sound system can bring theater-like performance to your home for as little as $140.

From soundbars to passive loudspeakers (just add a receiver), these are the best deals we've found on audio gear during the Prime Day sale.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET The Vizio V21 is our favorite budget soundbar and offers excellent sound quality as well as HDMI connectivity. Read our Vizio V21 soundbar review.

Sarah Tew/CNET When the Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 appeared it was breath of fresh air, offering excellent performance in an affordable and attractive box. At a $99 savings on its current retail price, this is one of the best deals in audio, full stop. Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET The Klipsch Cinema 400 is my favorite soundbar under $300. It boasts excellent looks and a fantastically open sound. If you have an HDMI-sporting TV, this is one of the best upgrades you can make to your TV and music listening. Read our Klipsch Cinema 400 review.

Klipsch Alongside Elac, Klipsch has also put out some excellent budget speakers offering punchy and clear performance. The compact Klipsch R-51M speakers were a great deal at $289, but at half price they're a phenomenal value. Read our Klipsch Reference R-51M review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET The most innovative Dolby Atmos soundbar I've seen yet, the Vizio Elevate is also one of the best-sounding. There is very little the Elevate won't do -- HDMI switching, Wi-Fi streaming, DTS:X playback -- and what it doesn't do you probably don't need. At $300 off this is a great deal.