Best Prime Day 2021 soundbar and speaker deals: $99 off Elac Debut, $140 Vizio soundbar and more

Save on audio gear from Samsung, Klipsch, Elac, Vizio and more.

It's the final hours of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and there are still sales on entertainment gear, including streaming devicesTVs and soundbars. A soundbar or surround-sound system can bring theater-like performance to your home for as little as $140. 

From soundbars to passive loudspeakers (just add a receiver), these are the best deals we've found on audio gear during this year's Prime Day sale.

Vizio V21 soundbar: $140

Save $40
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

The Vizio V21 is our favorite budget soundbar and offers excellent sound quality as well as HDMI connectivity.

Read our Vizio V21 soundbar review.

 

$140 at Best Buy

Polk Audio React: $199

Save $50
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

I've been impressed by Polk soundbars for many years -- like Yamaha and Vizio the company offers excellent-sounding gear that defies its budget price tags. The Polk React is the company's latest smart soundbar with Alexa voice control. It offers excellent sound for the money and with a $50 discount it's an even better value.

Read our Polk React review.

 

$199 at Amazon

Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 speakers: $251

Save $99
Sarah Tew/CNET

When the Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 appeared it was a breath of fresh air, offering excellent performance in an affordable and attractive box. At a $99 savings on its current retail price, this is one of the best deals in audio, full stop.

Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.

 

$251 at Amazon

Klipsch R-51M Reference Series speakers: $145

Save $145
Klipsch

Alongside Elac, Klipsch has also put out some excellent budget speakers offering punchy and clear performance. The compact Klipsch R-51M speakers were a great deal at $289, but at half price they're a phenomenal value.

Read our Klipsch Reference R-51M review.

 

$145 at Best Buy

Klipsch Cinema 400 soundbar: $224

Save $75
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

The Klipsch Cinema 400 is my favorite soundbar under $300. It boasts excellent looks and a fantastically open sound. If you have an HDMI-sporting TV, this is one of the best upgrades you can make to your TV and music listening.

Read our Klipsch Cinema 400 review.

 

$224 at Amazon

Vizio Elevate soundbar: $700

Save $300
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

The most innovative Dolby Atmos soundbar I've seen yet, the Vizio Elevate is also one of the best-sounding. There is very little the Elevate won't do -- HDMI switching, Wi-Fi streaming, DTS:X playback -- and what it doesn't do you probably don't need. At $300 off this is a great deal.

$700 at Best Buy

Samsung HW-Q70T soundbar: $398

Save $302
Samsung

While we haven't reviewed the Samsung HW-Q70T, it's a Dolby Atmos soundbar from the Samsung audio lab in California. It offers HDMI connectivity and streaming via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. 

$398 at Amazon