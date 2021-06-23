Best Prime Day deals still available Our favorite Prime Day deals still around Fast and Furious 9 review Loki episode 3 recap Sexy Beasts trailer Both child tax credit portals now open
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Prime Day soundbar and speaker deals still available: $140 Vizio V21, $99 off Elac Debut

Save on audio gear from Klipsch, Samsung, Elac, Vizio and more.

Listen
- 00:23
Deal
Savings
Price

Amazon Prime Day 2021 may be over for another year but there are still plenty of deals on entertainment gear, including streaming devicesTVs and soundbars. A soundbar or surround-sound system can bring theater-like performance to your home for as little as $140. 

From soundbars to passive loudspeakers (just add a receiver), these are the best deals we've found on audio gear during this week's Prime Day-related sales.

Prime Day 2021

Vizio V21 soundbar: $140

Save $40
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

The Vizio V21 is our favorite budget soundbar and offers excellent sound quality as well as HDMI connectivity.

Read our Vizio V21 soundbar review.

 

$140 at Best Buy

Polk Audio React: $199

Save $50
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

I've been impressed by Polk soundbars for many years -- like Yamaha and Vizio the company offers excellent-sounding gear that defies its budget price tags. The Polk React is the company's latest smart soundbar with Alexa voice control. It offers excellent sound for the money and with a $50 discount it's an even better value.

Read our Polk React review.

 

$199 at Amazon

Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 speakers: $251

Save $99
Sarah Tew/CNET

When the Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 appeared it was a breath of fresh air, offering excellent performance in an affordable and attractive box. At a $99 savings on its current retail price, this is one of the best deals in audio, full stop.

Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.

 

$251 at Amazon

Klipsch R-51M Reference Series speakers: $217

Save $72
Klipsch

Alongside Elac, Klipsch has also put out some excellent budget speakers offering punchy and clear performance. The compact Klipsch R-51M speakers were a great deal at $289, but at 25% off they're an even better one.

Read our Klipsch Reference R-51M review.

 

$217 at Best Buy

Klipsch Cinema 400 soundbar: $239

Save $60
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

The Klipsch Cinema 400 is my favorite soundbar under $300. It boasts excellent looks and a fantastically open sound. If you have an HDMI-sporting TV, this is one of the best upgrades you can make to your TV and music listening.

Read our Klipsch Cinema 400 review.

 

$239 at Amazon

Samsung HW-Q70T soundbar: $399

Save $301
Samsung

While we haven't reviewed the Samsung HW-Q70T, it's a Dolby Atmos soundbar from the Samsung audio lab in California. It offers HDMI connectivity and streaming via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. 

$399 at Amazon