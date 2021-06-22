Best Prime Day 2021 phone deals: Samsung Galaxy S21, Google Pixel, Motorola Razr 5G and more

Deal Savings Price





































Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is officially into its second half. The big sale kicked off on Monday and lasts until the end of Tuesday. On top of that, we're getting competing sales from Walmart and Target at the same time. While Prime Day is well underway, more specials will continue rolling out as it progresses. And we've already collected lots of discounts on phones with prices so low they're matching earlier Prime Day or Black Friday prices on Amazon and other sites.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Make sure to check back often for the latest deal prices, as we're updating this article on a rolling basis to account for newer, better Prime Day phone deals and expired offers.

Angela Lang/CNET Samsung's affordable Galaxy S20 FE, which stands for "fan edition," packs many of the great features of its flagship siblings, last year's Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, for a much lower price. The phone includes a solid triple camera, a powerful processor, IP68 waterproofing and 5G connectivity, leading us to give it a CNET Editors' Choice Award. At $221 off for Prime Day, it's possibly the best price we've seen yet on this phone. Read our Galaxy S20 FE review.

Sarah Tew/CNET CNET's review called the Galaxy S21 the "no-brainer 'you're due for an upgrade' phone" thanks to its sleek design, 5G support and lower price -- made even better with $200 off at Amazon right now, one of the best deals we've seen. Read our Galaxy S21 review.

James Martin/CNET The Galaxy Note 20, released in last year, has several of the same premium features as the pricier Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, including strong battery life. While it can't quite keep up in terms of screen technology, camera specs, build material and RAM, it's a solid option -- especially for $250 off during Prime Day.

Angela Lang/CNET Google's Pixel 3XL phone is no longer carried by Google, but you can still find the highly rated device at other retailers for a good price, including B&H. The Pixel 3XL has what in 2018 was a top-of-the-line camera that includes an enhanced low-light feature and wide selfie shots. It's also water resistant and has wireless charging. Read our Google Pixel 3XL review.

CNET Fans of the iconic Razr flip phone had a lot to be excited about with the release of the 5G version last year, with its refined design, updated specs and cameras and better battery life. The phone is pricey, but for Prime Day, it's $240 off at Amazon. Read our Motorola Razr review.

Samsung Samsung's Galaxy A42 phone is a budget 5G option worth considering, especially for $100 off. It has lower specs in some cases compared to the A32 and A52, but it's price tag and 5G option make it a compelling choice.

Drew Evans/CNET Samsung's Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is the midlevel version of the flagship S21 phone (find out how it compares to the S21 and S21 Ultra). It features a 6.7-inch screen, three cameras and a 4,800-mAh battery. At Samsung, you can now get the phone for $100 off with no trade-in. If you do have a trade-in, you could end up getting it for far less money. Read our Galaxy S21 review.

Angela Lang/CNET Looking for a flip phone with all the best smartphone perks? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip, released last year, has a foldable screen, reverse-wireless charging and lots of strong specs for its experimental design. CNET's Jessica Dolcourt called it "the best foldable phone I've ever used." You can find it for $50 off at Samsung, or more if you have a trade-in. Read our Galaxy Z Flip review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Galaxy S10, Samsung's 2019 flagship phone, has a number of great features for a good price -- especially with this sale. CNET rated it an 8.9 out of 10 thanks to its top-notch screen, camera and battery life. Read our Galaxy S10 review.

Samsung Another option in Samsung's budget A line, the A10 includes a 6.2-inch screen, 32GB of storage and three cameras. You can save a few dollars on the A10 phone right now at Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G Play is one of Motorola's budget smartphone options that looks more expensive than it actually is. It has a fingerprint reader incorporated into the Motorola logo on the back of the phone, as well as a headphone jack and 32GB of storage. Right now it's on sale for $150 at Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G Stylus includes a large 4,000-mAh battery, 128GB of storage, a 6.6-inch display and a quad camera array. Plus, the stylus adds a level of precision that makes navigating the phone more efficient. It's on sale for $270 at Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 2021 Moto G Power features a wallet-friendly price, a gigantic 5,000-mAh battery and 32GB of storage, along with a 6.6-inch display and triple-rear camera array. Motorola promises that the phone will last up to three days of regular use on a single charge, and in our testing, it's held up so far. It's on sale for $170 at Amazon. Read our Moto G Power review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Motorola One 5G Ace is a solid 5G phone that won't break the bank, especially for an extra $20 off right now. It has a 6.7-inch LCD screen, a massive 5,000-mAh battery and 128GB of storage. It also offers protection against spills and water. (The base Motorola One 5G is also available on Amazon for $300 for Prime Day.) Read our Motorola One 5G Ace review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Motorola Edge comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and has a 6.7-inch FHD OLED display as well as three rear cameras and a front-facing camera. It's on sale for $480 for Prime Day.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Last year's OnePlus 8T includes a silky 120Hz display and four cameras on the back, along with a large 65-watt charger that juices up the phone quickly. It's available for almost $150 off at Amazon right now. Read our OnePlus 8T review.

HMD Global Nokia called its 2020 flagship 8.3 phone the "first global 5G" phone, due to the fact that it's apparently the first phone to support all 5G bands used around the world. In theory then, you'll be able to roam on 5G networks anywhere with the phone, assuming you're on a roaming plan that allows it. The phone also has a fancy-looking glass and aluminum design, and a four-camera setup.

Sarah Tew/CNET Chinese electronics giant TCL's 10L phone was released last year as a solid budget phone. While it doesn't have many flashy features, it handles basic tasks admirably and has an elegant design. You can find it for almost $100 off at Amazon right now when you click to add a coupon to your purchase. Read our TCL 10L review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Galaxy S20 Ultra is among Samsung's most advanced (and expensive) flagship phones, released in 2020. Its greatest feature may be its camera, with a 108-megapixel sensor, 100x zoom lens and 40-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also has a huge 5,000-mAh battery for extended battery life. Read our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review.

Samsung The Galaxy A12 is the least expensive new phone Samsung sells, and it's the one to consider if you simply want a phone for all of life's essentials and don't need to waste money on extravagant cameras or supercomputer levels of processing power. It doesn't have 5G, but it does have four rear cameras, a 6.5-inch display and a large 5,000-mAh battery.