Best Prime Day 2021 deals for Tuesday

The second day of Amazon Prime Day 2021 is well underway, complete with discounts on a wide variety of electronics, gadgets and all sorts of fancy toys. Prime Day officially started on Monday and runs through the end of today. Some sales might stick around, but this is the time to spring if you want the best deals. Here are a few of our favorites on Amazon owned products.

Amazon frequently discounts its own products, but you're not likely to see prices this low again until Black Friday. Note that you'll need a Prime membership to take advantage of a lot of the sales, but check out our guide for how to win at Prime Day to get started. Here's a guide to sign up for Amazon Prime membership. And make sure to check out for updates.

Also worth noting: Other stores, including Best Buy, Walmart and Target, have competing sales at the same time.

And be sure to check out these other incentives, which will be ending soon:

Don't already have an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card? Now's the time to sign up: You'll immediately receive a $150 Amazon gift card

Prime members can get great deals on video, including 99-cent streaming subscriptions



Early Prime Day deals available right now

Wyze If you're in the market for comfy ANC headphones, you may have spotted the Sony WH-XM10004 at Prime Day pricing of $248. That's a hefty discount, no question, but you don't have to spend anywhere near that to get a great listening experience. The Wyze Headphones are nearly as good, at least to my ears, and this is the lowest price on record. (The 'phones were $50 when they debuted late last year, but with shipping ended up closer to $60. Now Wyze proper sells them for $68.) Read my Wyze Headphones hands-on to learn more.

Chris Monroe/CNET Yep, this is officially the lowest price on record for Amazon's current-generation Dot, the little smart-speaker orb that's great for places you don't necessarily need "big" sound. (Want bigger sound? Grab the full-size Echo for $60, also an all-time low.) This model breaks with the hockey puck design of its predecessors and delivers improved sound. We didn't consider it a great buy at $50 ("Wait for a sale," we said), but here you go: Now it's $25, and that makes for a great buy indeed. Read our full Echo Dot review to learn more. Want an even better deal? Amazon is throwing in a Sengled smart bulb for free.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon's second-generation true-wireless earbuds are just a couple of months old, and now they're marked down to their lowest price to date: $80 for the standard model, or $100 for the step-up version with the wireless charging case. Either one is a $40 discount off the earlier price. Read our Echo Buds 2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET At its $40 retail price, the new-for-2021 Roku Express 4K Plus was already dirt cheap. But now our new favorite streamer -- which gets every streaming service you can think of in luscious 4K HDR quality, along with a ton of free ad-supported content -- is 28% less expensive.

Get Kasa's popular plug for 40% in this exclusive Prime deal. And it's literally CNET's favorite smart plug, period. So if you have a lamp, coffee maker or the like that would benefit from timers, voice commands and remote control, look no further.

Amazon The "Amazon Halo fitness tracker sounds awesome, but also like a Black Mirror episode." That was our original take on Amazon's health band when it was first announced last year, and it still feels more invasive than other wearable health products, thanks to its ability to monitor your tone of voice and body fat (with, of course, an add-on service). But at 30% off -- within $5 of its all-time low -- maybe you'll want to take the plunge. Read our sister site ZDNet's Amazon Halo review.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon's Echo Frames aren't what you might think of when you hear "smart glasses" -- there's no AR or VR present here. These are, instead, "audio glasses" that double as headphone replacements thanks to small speakers in the stems. And Alexa is on board for the ride. We didn't love the original version of this product, but this is the second-generation hardware, which offers better battery life, auto shutoff (when the frames are set down) and auto-adjusting volume. This is also the lowest price on these to date.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Android users already have Google Assistant, and iPhone users have Siri at the ready. But if you want to bring Alexa into your car, you'll need this little gadget for the dashboard. It lists for $50 (though often sells for closer to $25). However, the Echo Auto is now down to its lowest price ever: just $15, with six free months of Amazon Music Unlimited thrown in for good measure. Read our Echo Auto hands-on.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku's flagship streaming box offers all the bells and whistles, including a remote finder, an Ethernet port and support for Dolby Vision 4K HDR. I remain a big fan of the remote's wired headphone jack, which is just less of a hassle than wireless audio via the Roku app (which doesn't always work well, in my experience). It has two programmable shortcut buttons, too. This deal has been live for a few weeks already. Will it get even better as Prime Day continues? It's possible, as Roku usually tries to compete with Amazon's own Fire TV deals.

Lori Grunin/CNET Along with Xbox Cloud and Google Stadia, Amazon's Luna is one of a high-powered trio trying to make cloud-based gaming more mainstream. In the case of Luna -- which is still in beta -- you can fire up streamable sessions in browsers or dedicated apps on everything from PCs and Macs to iPhones and Android devices, as well as Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K. Of course, you'll need to pay a monthly fee of $6 to $15, but you'll be able to game anywhere you have a superfast internet connection. For this Prime Day sale, the controller hits its lowest price to date, while the Luna phone clip bundle ($62) and Fire TV Stick 4K bundle ($74) also get nice price cuts. Read our Luna Controller hands-on.

Ry Crist/CNET You can have my Eero when you pry it out of my cold, dead house. And I have an older model, not this newfangled, up-to-date Eero 6. Plug one of the stations into your modem and enjoy blissfully simple, superstrong Wi-Fi throughout your dwelling. (Mine has been a particularly good match with T-Mobile Home Internet.) This price is the lowest on record. There's always a chance it could get lower still, but I'd be surprised to see it dip by more than another $5 to $10.

Amazon At this price (which, like a lot of Prime Day deals, is available only to Amazon Prime subscribers), the Blink Mini indoor camera rivals the CNET-favorite Wyze Cam. In fact, the newest version of the latter now costs $33, so this is actually a better deal. Maybe much better, if you don't care about free cloud storage. Read CNET's Blink Mini review to learn more.

Rick Broida/CNET This is one of several notable Wyze deals running right now -- notable because Wyze gear is already some of the most affordable around. Consequently, discounts are rare. This lidar-guided robo-sweeper works really well for the most part, with strong suction and a great app that helps you program timers, virtual boundaries and more. The one hitch: The dock needs to reside on a hard floor, otherwise the vac will have trouble returning to it.

Expired deals, may return soon

Instant Pot Amazon just knocked another $5 off the price of this super-popular kitchen appliance, officially making it the best deal on record. (The less-capable Duo Nova is on sale for $50, but it holds only 3 quarts. The Duo Plus holds 6 and offers more cooking modes.) Along with an air fryer, I consider this one of the most essential kitchen tools. Use it to pressure-cook, slow-cook, steam, sauté, make yogurt and on and on.

Sarah Tew/CNET This pretty much ties the lowest price on record for Apple's venerated earbuds, a great pick for anyone who doesn't like the in-ear feel of noise-canceling earbuds (namely the AirPods Pro, which are currently on sale for $190). And if you pay using your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa, you'll score 6% cash back, effectively dropping your price to an all-time-low $94. Read our Apple AirPods review to learn more. Note: Pricing here has been all over the place today. First it was $100 in-cart, then sold out. Then it was back, but with an "in stock soon" disclaimer.

Vitamix Ask anyone who owns a Vitamix and they'll probably go on for as long as you'll let them. This is simply one of the best and most powerful blenders that'll whip dense and frozen ingredients into a fine puree without breaking a sweat. It's also a pleasure to operate and it's never been cheaper, down to a very tasty $189 for Prime Day -- while supplies last.

CalmDo This is the lowest price to date for this highly versatile oven, which my daughter has been using in her apartment for about three months. Her unsolicited verdict: "This is the greatest thing ever." The machine is not only large enough to roast a whole chicken (and it comes with a spit for that very purpose), it also has modes for baking, dehydrating, reheating and, of course, air-frying. Mighty attractive at this price.

Aikove Amazon seller JuLongYang knocks $15 off this power bank when you apply promo code AM5XNCKE at checkout. I've seen plenty of chargers similar to this one, but never priced this low. And check out the specs: 30,000-mAh battery, solar-rechargeable, two USB Type-A ports, one USB-C 18-watt PD port and a Qi wireless charging pad. It can also recharge via USB-C, Micro-USB and even Apple Lightning. Stellar deal.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The latest Apple Watch is on sale with a $120 discount at Best Buy and Amazon on the 40mm Product Red model, and up to $70 off on other models. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood-oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3. The best deal we're seeing right now is $40 off at Amazon on some colors of the 40mm version. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Everything to know about Prime Day 2021

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Isn't it time to start calling it "Prime Days"? Because it hasn't been just a single day for years. Once again, it's a 48-hour event that runs as follows. Prime Day starts on Monday, June 21 at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET).

Prime Day ends on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, June 23 at 2:59 a.m. ET) -- but some deals often extend a few hours into the following morning, if not longer. These are all the deals that are currently live.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021? As always, anything and everything. But this is definitely the time of year to look for deep discounts on Amazon gear, including: Echo smart speakers and displays

Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks

Fire tablets

Kindle e-readers

Ring security devices

Eero networking products Granted, that stuff goes on sale all the time -- a recent Mother's Day sale revealed savings rivaling Prime Day on a lot of these devices -- but the absolute lowest prices are usually reserved for Prime Day and Black Friday. We also typically see better-than-usual deals on things like Instant Pots, Apple AirPods, Bose headphones and Roku streamers. Make no mistake: This might be Amazon's party, but plenty of other stores and sellers will be getting in on the action.

What other stores will run sales during Prime Day 2021? This may be an Amazon event, but that's not stopping other stores from holding sales at the same time. Walmart announced a Deals for Days event running from June 21 to 23. Similarly, Target's Deal Days event will run from June 20 to 22. Best Buy is dropping tons of deals too.

How can I save more during Prime Day 2021? The best thing you can do is sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. It's a no-annual-fee card, so there's no cost to get it. Once you're approved, you'll immediately receive a $100 Amazon gift card, and then get 5% cash back on most Amazon purchases -- including products that are on sale for Prime Day. Sometimes Amazon bumps that cash back to 10% or 15% on select items. Right now, for example, you can also get 15% back on various Kasa smart home products, 10% back on the Amazfit Band 5 and more.

What is the Amazon Prime Day concert? This year Amazon is busting out some new tricks to promote the massive event. The retail giant held a three-part concert series called The Prime Day Show on June 16, livestreaming performances from Kid Cudi, H.E.R. and Billie Eilish and backstage material. The livestreams will be available for 30 days.

Stay tuned for more!

