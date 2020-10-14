Best Prime Day 2020 smartwatch deals: Save $450 on Garmin Fenix 5S Plus, more from Samsung, Apple Watch and Fitbit

Deal Savings Price













The final day of Amazon Prime Day is here and runs until 11:59 p.m. PT tonight. Rivals of the retail giant, including Best Buy, Target and Walmart, also have some big sales this week. Wearables from tech's biggest brands Apple and Samsung are included.

Today's deals on Amazon include slashed prices on wearables such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Fitbit trackers and Garmin running watches. Although there are tons of great deals to choose from, what you won't see deep discounts on is the Apple Watch: We're only seeing price drops between $15 and $30 on some models, but those are really just a continuation of "everyday low prices" that have been typical for weeks.

Keep reading to see the best smartwatch deals we've found so far on Amazon. We'll keep updating this story regularly.

TicWatch Pro 2020: $182 Save $78 TicWatch This is the largest discount to date on the vastly improved TicWatch, which magically incorporates both an LCD for long battery life (up to 30 days) and an AMOLED for glorious color when you want it. Other notable specs include built-in GPS and NFC, full-time heart-rate monitoring, loads of fitness features, sleep-tracking and so on. The watch runs Wear OS by Google.

Juan Garzon/CNET The Galaxy Watch 3, released in August, comes with advanced sleep tracking, a blood oxygen level reader and improved fitness tools. It's down to $369 for Prime Day, saving you $31. And unlike the Apple Watch, this one works with iPhones and Android phones. Read our Galaxy Watch 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're new to smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a great option to get you started. It has many health and fitness features and is down to $139 from $200, saving you $61. It's not the lowest price ever, but it's $30 to $60 better than the usual selling price. Read our Galaxy Watch Active review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking to upgrade to a touchscreen watch, the Fitbit Versa 2 has much to offer. It has a battery that lasts for days and doubles as a fitness tracker. Originally priced at $180, the Fitbit Versa 2 is down to $128 for Prime Day. That's the lowest price we've seen to date. Just be aware there's a newer Versa 3 model (although that one isn't on sale today). Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Amazon The Garmin Fenix 5S Plus is a multisport GPS smartwatch with heart-rate monitoring, music and contactless payment built-in. At $350, this watch is 56% off its list price for Prime Day.

Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 645 is a great option for runners. It comes with GPS built-in, as well as music, contactless pay and heart-rate monitoring. For Prime Day, the watch is at $220, down from its $450 list price.

Amazon The Garmin Approach S40 smartwatch is like a range finder that fits on your wrist. The golf watch comes preloaded with more than 41,000 courses from around the world with a feature that allows manual pin positioning for measuring distances to the front, middle and back of the green. For Prime Day, the watch is $200, so you'll save $82.

Amazon The Garmin Vivoactive 4S is a GPS smartwatch that includes seven days of battery life, body energy monitoring, music, pulse ox sensors and more. The watch also has sports apps preloaded to get you active. It's on sale for Prime Day at $290, so you'll save $60.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Full disclosure: This is only $15 off -- holding a discount that was live before Prime Day -- and it's only on a single color in the lineup. But this is the latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 6, released just last month. We're only seeing discounts on models with the red and white bands for now. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.