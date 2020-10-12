CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Prime Day 2020 security camera deals: $25 Blink Mini, $240 Ring Video Doorbell 3 with an Echo Dot

Prime Day is officially Oct. 13 and 14, but the security camera sales are already showing up.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day is technically Oct. 13 and 14, but some deals are already available. We're covering all of the best Prime Day deals this week, but I'll be focusing exclusively on home security cameras in this post. Ring, Blink and others have announced some discounts ahead of Prime Day -- and I'll continue to update this list as more sales hit over the coming days. 

Currently available

Blink Mini Indoor Camera

Save $10
Megan Wollerton/CNET

The Blink Mini is one of the Amazon brand's newer indoor security cameras -- and it typically costs $35. Now, with a $10 discount, you can snag one for just $25. It's similar to the Wyze Cam Indoor, but doesn't have free cloud storage.  Read the review.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Dot (bundle)

Save $10
Ring

Save $10 when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell 3 bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. They would normally cost $250, but you can snag both devices for $240. We reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, but the Video Doorbell 3 has a lot of the same features (minus the 3 Plus's Pre-Roll option). Read the article.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with Echo Dot (bundle)

Save $10
Ring

Get a Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with an Echo Dot for $140, $10 off the regular price. The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is a battery-powered outdoor camera by Amazon smart home company Ring. Like Ring doorbells, the Stick Up Cam Battery has live streaming, alerts and cloud storage if you pay for Ring's monthly cloud subscription service. The Echo Dot is Amazon's pint-size Alexa smart speaker.  Read the review.

Coming soon

Ring Stick Up Cam

Save $20
Ring

The Ring Stick Up Cam, typically costs $100, but it will be on sale for $80 soon for Prime Day. Ring's Stick Up Cam is similar to the Amazon company's smart doorbells. It has live streaming, motion alerts and optional cloud storage via the Ring Protect cloud subscription service.  Read the review.

