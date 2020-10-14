CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

OnePlus 8T review Google Pixel 5 review HomePod Mini Prime Day deals iPhone 12 Prime Day Apple deals iPhone 12 preorder Stimulus package negotiations
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Prime Day 2020 Ring deals: Save $70 on Ring Stick Up bundle, Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $140

Looking for a great deal on Ring camera? Get the Ring Stick Up Cam for $80 this Prime Day.

Listen
- 00:30
Deal
Savings
Price
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT, but there's still time to bag yourself a deal on a security camera, and there lots of options available. We've got all of the best Prime Day deals covered elsewhere, but we're here to talk exclusively on products from Amazon's security brand, Ring. Some of our favorite deals are below, including up to 50% off in some cases, and we'll be updating to fold in other Ring deals as we see them pop up.

Looking for non-Ring brands? Check out Prime Day 2020 security camera deals, which includes Blink and Arlo models, too. 

See also

Ring Stick Up Cam

Save $20
Ring

The Ring Stick Up Cam, typically costs $100, but it will be on sale for $80 for Prime Day. Ring's Stick Up Cam is similar to the Amazon company's smart doorbells. It has live streaming, motion alerts and optional cloud storage via the Ring Protect cloud subscription service.  Read the review.

$80 at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with Echo Dot (bundle)

Save $70
Ring

Get a Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with an Echo Dot for $80, $70 off the regular price. The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is a battery-powered outdoor camera by Amazon smart home company Ring. Like Ring doorbells, the Stick Up Cam Battery has live streaming, alerts and cloud storage if you pay for Ring's monthly cloud subscription service. The Echo Dot is Amazon's pint-size Alexa smart speaker.  Read the review.

$80 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 3

Save $60 (or save $100 via Alexa)
Megan Wollerton/CNET

The Video Doorbell 3 is the 2020 version of Ring's video doorbell product. It's currently on sale for $140 (down from $200), but you can get an additional $60 off if you order via voice on Alexa ("Alexa, order a Ring Video Doorbell 3"). Get the Plus model for an additional $20 to $30, which adds the Pre-Roll function (see our full review).  Read more about the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus.

$140 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5

Save $140
Chris Monroe/CNET

A Ring Video Doorbell runs for $200, and the Echo Show 5 smart display goes for $90. But for Prime Day, Amazon is offering them as a package for $150. If you're looking to jump-start a smart home around a video doorbell, this deal is one of the best you'll find. Read the article.

$150 at Amazon
See also
Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know
2:20