Best Prime Day 2020 Ring deals: Get 50% off Ring Video Doorbell when ordering via Alexa

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and if you're raring to bag yourself a deal on a security camera there are lots of options available. We've got all of the best Prime Day deals covered elsewhere, but we're here to talk exclusively on products from Amazon's security brand, Ring. Some of our favorite deals are below, including up to 50% off in some cases, and we'll be updating to fold in other Ring deals as we see them pop up.

Looking for non-Ring brands? Check out Prime Day 2020 security camera deals, which includes Blink and Arlo models, too.

Ring The Ring Stick Up Cam typically costs $100, but it's $80 for Prime Day. Ring's Stick Up Cam is similar to the Amazon company's smart doorbells. It has live streaming, motion alerts and optional cloud storage via the Ring Protect cloud subscription service. Read the review.

Ring Get a Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with an Echo Dot for $80, $70 off the regular price. The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is a battery-powered outdoor camera by Amazon smart home company Ring. Like Ring doorbells, the Stick Up Cam Battery has live streaming, alerts and cloud storage if you pay for Ring's monthly cloud subscription service. The Echo Dot is Amazon's pint-size Alexa smart speaker. Read the review.

Megan Wollerton/CNET The Video Doorbell 3 is the 2020 version of Ring's video doorbell product. It's currently on sale for $140 (down from $200), but you can get an additional $60 off if you order via voice on Alexa ("Alexa, order a Ring Video Doorbell 3"). Get the Plus model for an additional $20 to $30, which adds the Pre-Roll function (see our full review). Read more about the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus.

Chris Monroe/CNET For just $10 more than the offer above, you can score the Video Doorbell 3 with an Echo Show 5 smart display. The latter is currently selling for $45. If you were interested in both of these devices already, now might be the time to buy. Read the article.