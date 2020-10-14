Best Prime Day 2020 knife deals: A full knife set for $40 with top reviews and more

Deal Savings Price









Amazon's is here, which means we're here to let you know about these unparalleled sales on knives, all of which are bound to take your chopping and dicing and carving to the next level. Grab a full block of knives to spotlight in your kitchen, or if you simply need one shiny chef's knife, that's available for purchase, too.

Read more: Best Prime Day 2020 kitchen deals: Lodge Dutch oven for $50, Instant Pot Duo for $79 and more discounts

Amazon Just need the basics? Opt for this starter 5-piece knife set, which includes a set of shears, paring knife, vegetable cleaver, santoku knife and a peeler.

Amazon The Mercer Culinary Genesis forged chef's knife that was $22 when Prime Day began is no longer being sold at that discounted price (just more proof that you should pounce on any deal you really love while you can), but this high carbon forged steel knife from Germany has similar specs. It's complete with a full tang that runs the entire length of the blade and a non-slip pakkawood handle for a comfortable grip, so you won't get tired dicing all those onions. Another option from a more well-known brand, this rosewood-handled Victorinox 12-inch chef's knife is $30 off. And this 8-inch imarku chef's knife at $24 has plenty of great reviews.

Amazon Effortlessly glide through even the crustiest of bread with this sharp knife, which is made from high quality German stainless steel that resists rust. Plus, you can save an extra $6 -- marking this knife down to just $26 -- when you apply the accompanying Prime coupon. And if you want to bake your own bread, it comes with a lame for scoring your loaf before it goes in the oven.

Amazon These sleek, high quality knives are strong and durable, complete with an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 5-inch bread knife, 8-inch santoku knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 3-inch bird's beak paring knife, six steak knives, 8-inch sharpener rod, kitchen shears and a wood block.

Amazon You'll never have difficulty carving through steak again thanks to these sleek, sharp knives that boast a 4-inch serrated blade. The set includes eight stainless steel knives and one presentation box. While it's currently sold out, this set of 8 steak knives from Emojoy is $28 and has solid reviews.



