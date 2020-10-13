Best Prime Day 2020 headphone deals: Save $100 on Bose QuietComfort 35 II, $50 on AirPods Pro and more

Deal Savings Price











Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially here and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 14. Between Amazon's hefty savings and similar sales from Walmart and Best Buy, now is a great time to be on the hunt for any type of headphones, from wireless ear buds to epic over-the-ear noise cancelling headsets with comfy ear cups..

So far, we're seeing deep discounts on Sony headphones that we've traditionally seen around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sony has lowered prices on last year's WF-1000XM3, as well as the newer WF-SP800N, which is water-resistant and features noise cancellation. The entry-level WF-XB700 Extra Bass is at the lowest price we've ever seen, $78. We're also seeing Apple headphones return to a low price of $199 (even as a new AirPods Studio over-ear headphone remains rumored).

We expect to see more amazing headphone discounts throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, so if you're in the market for a specific type of headphone, say ones with Bluetooth connectivity, noise cancellation or true wireless earbuds, keep checking back.

Note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these exclusive deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET New iPhones were unveiled Tuesday, and they will come without wired headphones in the box for the first time ever. In the meantime, Apple's current top of the line noise-canceling true wireless headphones are now back to selling at $199. That's still pricey, but it's $50 off what you'll pay at the Apple Store, and $20 less than their usual price at Amazon.

Amazon Sony's latest noise-canceling headphones get a $50 discount for Prime Day and Amazon throws in a $25 gift card to sweeten the deal. The new WH-1000XM4 has improved voice calling (compared to the WH-1000XM3) and also adds multipoint Bluetooth pairing so you can connect to two devices -- such as your phone and PC -- at the same time. That means that if a call comes in while you're using the headphones with your computer, the audio will switch to your phone when you answer the call. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 probably still have the edge for voice calls, but the 1000XM4 headphones are arguably a tad more comfortable and also have some other slight improvements to noise cancellation and sound that make this model a great all-around choice. Read review.

Bose When Bose released its new flagship Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones, it didn't drop the QuietComfort 35 II from its headphone lineup, and this is still a top noise-canceling model. While I think the 700 performs better overall, there are people who prefer the QuietComfort 35 II. While the QuietComfort 35 II lists for $350, it's usually on sale for $300 or less. However, $199 is about the lowest price we've seen for it. It's also on sale at Best Buy.

The standard AirPods with the wired charging case have been selling for $125 on Amazon. But for Prime Day, the price is $115, making an extra $10 savings. While I'd like to see them hit $99, that's about the best price you'll see for the standard AirPods. The Airpods with the wireless charging case are on sale for $150 (they list for $200 but also sell for less than that).

Sarah Tew/CNET Beats Powerbeats Pro list for $250 but usually sell for $200. These earbuds are $175 for Prime Day, which is about as low as we've seen them. Note that only the black and white models are on sale for $175.

Sarah Tew/CNET The WF-1000XM3 earbuds list for $230. They briefly dipped to $170 earlier this year, but at $178, they're still the best sounding wireless earbuds in this price range and also feature active noise cancellation technology to reduce ambient noise. The only drawback is the WF-1000XM3 earbuds aren't rated as sweat-proof or waterproof headphones. That said, I've used them for light workouts with a bit of a sweat at the gym without a problem. They use Bluetooth 5.0 with support for AAC, but not aptX. Note that we've been expecting Sony to release the next-generation WF-1000XM4, but at this point, we may not see those before 2021. Water-resistant: No (lacks IPX certification). Read our Sony WF-1000XM3 review.

David Carnoy/CNET It took a while, but now we finally have a new true wireless noise-canceling sports model from Sony: the WF-SP800N. Funnily enough, I wrote at the end of my mostly positive review that I'd like to see them more in the $160-$175 range. They were recently down to $127, but the current $148 price is still $50 below list, and $20 below their usual street price. This isn't quite the WF-1000XM3 with a water-resistant body. It's missing Sony's QN1e processor, but there's still a lot to like about it, including very good sound, solid noise canceling and good call quality. It's definitely a significant upgrade over the WF-SP700N, which came out in 2018, and its "arcs" (sports fins) lock the buds in your ears. Just make sure you get a tight seal from one of the included ear tips or else both the sound and noise canceling will be lackluster. Water-resistant: Yes (IP55 splash-proof). Read our Sony WF-SP800N review.

Sony The WF-XB700 is in the company's Extra Bass line and lists for $130. I've tried them and really liked their fit. Their sound quality doesn't measure up to that of the WF-1000XM3 or WF-SP800N (it lacks some clarity), but if you like bass, they're decent sounding earbuds. I thought they were a little expensive at $130. At $52 off, or $78 -- matching their all-time low -- they're a much more enticing option. Water-resistant: Yes (IPX4 splash-proof). Read our Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass first take.

First published earlier this year. Updated to reflect the return of sale prices and Prime Day.