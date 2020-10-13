Best Prime Day 2020 gaming deals: Top Switch games marked down to $40 at Amazon

Although the new Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 are coming soon, they won't be available in time for the Amazon Prime Day shopping event on Tuesday and Wednesday -- and if they were, there's zero chance we'd see any discounts on them. But luckily, there are tons of deals on gaming gear and accessories available over the next two days that are worth your consideration, including top Switch games marked down to $40 on Amazon.
These are the current best gaming deals at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Newegg and other retailers -- we'll be updating this list frequently as new deals arrive, and we'll move expired ones to a No Longer Available section at the bottom of this list to help you keep track.
Discounted Nintendo Switch games
Several popular Switch games are on sale via Amazon right now. Here's the best we've seen.
- Splatoon 2: $40
- Super Mario Party: $40
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $40
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $40
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses: $50
- Not a Switch game, but a great deal: The Last of Us II for PS4: $40
Lots of Razer gaming gear is on sale at Amazon right now, and this is a great price for a very high-end mechanical gaming keyboard. Green, yellow and orange switch versions are available at different levels of discount -- basically defining how "clicky" you want the keys to be.
Here's your Prime Day splurge. Alienware's massive 21:9 (really, really widescreen) curved screen display, with a 3,440x1,440 resolution is down to $850. Original price was $1,200, and you can usually find it for around $1,050 or so.
One of the best all-around gaming keyboards, with per-key RGB backlighting and Cherry MX Silver mechanical key switches.
The next Assassin's Creed game isn't even out yet, but you can already knock $10 off for current-gen consoles.
No longer available
One of the oddest of the retro mini consoles, this Neogeo micro arcade outputs to a TV, but also has its own built-in 3.5-inch screen. It has 40 built-in games like King of Fighters, Metal Slug and Fatal Fury (honestly, those are probably the ones you care about). This deluxe version includes two wired Neogeo gamepads and even an HDMI cable.
A hefty, big-sounding set of gaming headphones with its own DAC (digital analog conversion) and preamp, which includes a breakout box with a big volume knob.
