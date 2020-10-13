CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Prime Day 2020 Fire tablet deals: Get a Fire HD 10 or Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for just $80

Amazon's best Fire tablet will hit its lowest price to date at $70 off. Plus, the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet will be $60 -- that's $40 off.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Get ready, online shoppers, Amazon Prime Day 2020is on. One of the deals we've spotted up for grabs is the Fire HD 10, Amazon's best tablet, has dropped down to just $80 ($70 off), the lowest price we've ever seen for it. The Kids Edition of the Fire HD 8 is also down to $80. Price drops on the 7-inch version of the Kids Edition haven't hit yet, but Amazon has already pledged that it will be dropping to $60, which is $40 off its list price of $100. Both Fire Kids Edition tablets include a case and a year of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription service, a $36 value.

So far, we don't see price drops on the "adult" versions of the Fire HD 8HD 8 Plus and Fire 7, but we'll keep an eye on their prices since Amazon often slips previously unannounced deals on its devices into Prime Day.

Fire HD 10

Save $70
David Carnoy/CNET

Amazon has come a long way from the first Kindle Fire tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest tablet with a 10-inch screen size and powerful speakers (it now charges via USB-C). Just like its smaller 8-inch sibling, the Fire HD 8, the tablet is packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android, but instead Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system, and pull apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, but you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games for an excellent gaming tablet experience.

$80 at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

Save $60
Amazon

This child-friendly version of the Fire HD 8 tablet adds a padded case, parental controls, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Kids Plus (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited), which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to a bunch of kid-friendly content. It's not really suitable for remote learning, but it's a much more affordable option than giving a young child a full-on iPad.

$80 at Amazon

Fire Kids Edition: $60 (starting Oct. 13)

Save $40
Amazon

This has all of the same extras as the HD 8 above, but it's the childproof version of the smaller, more affordable Amazon Fire 7. You're getting a 7-inch screen instead of 8, and a less robust processor.

See at Amazon
