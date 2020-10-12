Best Prime Day 2020 deals under $50: Save $30 on Amazon Echo Auto, $25 Blink Mini Camera and more

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is Oct. 13 and 14, but some sales are available now -- and there are great options under $50, like the $25 Blink Mini, the $20 Echo Auto and more. I'll be updating this page regularly as new deals come in, so check this space for the best and most affordable sales this Prime Day.

Read more: All of the best Prime Day deals

Currently available

Here's everything that's on sale now for Prime Day 2020.

Smart home deals

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Amazon Echo Auto brings Alexa into your car. Usually priced at $50, the Echo Auto costs just 20 bucks during Prime Day. Like other Alexa speakers, the Echo Auto lets you play music, place calls and much more. Read the article.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's $90 smart display. But during Prime Day, this small display is half-priced at just $45. Like other Amazon smart displays, this model works with the Alexa voice assistant to answer your questions about the weather, display a compatible security camera's live feed and more. Read the review.

Megan Wollerton/CNET The Blink Mini is one of the Amazon brand's newer indoor security cameras -- and it typically costs $35. Now, with a $10 discount, you can snag one for just $25. It's similar to the Wyze Cam Indoor, but doesn't have free cloud storage. Read the review.

Streaming deals

Roku This is Roku's most basic streaming player. It's usually priced at $30, but is available for just $21 during Prime Day. It can't handle 4K HDR streaming, but works well otherwise. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Premiere typically sells for $40, but is just $27 while supplies last. It takes the basics from the Express HD and adds in the ability to handle 4K HDR content. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Streaming Stick Plus retails for $50, but is available for $37 ($13 off) during Prime Day. Unlike the Premiere and Express HD versions, the Streaming Stick Plus connects to TVs equipped with HDMI ports -- and can stream up to 4K. Read the review.