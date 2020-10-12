Best Prime Day 2020 deals for less than $50: Save $30 on Amazon Echo Auto, $25 Blink Mini Camera and more

Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day runs Oct. 13 and 14, but some sales are available now -- and there are great options under $50, like the $25 Blink Mini, the $20 Echo Auto and more. I'll be updating this page regularly as new deals come in, so check this space for the best and most affordable sales this Prime Day.

Currently available

Here's everything that's on sale now for Prime Day 2020.

Smart home deals

Brian Cooley/CNET Amazon wants to put Alexa in your car. Is that worth $50? No. Is it worth $20? Maybe. Echo Auto reviews have been fairly mixed, in part because the price feels too high and in part because you can accomplish a lot of the same voice-powered things with your phone's Google Assistant or Siri. (Can't say I'm wild about the wires, either.) That said, if you've been curious to give this a try, I believe this is the lowest price on record (by a lot). Read our Amazon Echo hands-on first take. Read the article.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is the lowest price to date, and it can get even better: Use the aforementioned Prime Rewards Visa card and you'll get 10% back, effectively bringing your price down to $40.50. As noted above, you can also get the Echo Show 5 bundled with a Blink Mini Indoor Camera for just $5 more. I don't think the 10% cash-back option applies, but that's still a stellar bundle. Read the review.

Amazon At this price, the Blink Mini is within spitting distance of the CNET-favorite Wyze Cam ($20 plus shipping). Both models work quite well, though the latter includes free cloud storage, which the Blink doesn't. However, you get a free Blink cloud-storage trial through the end of 2020, and the forthcoming Blink Sync Module 2 will afford you subscription-free local storage for just $35. Another great option: Get the Blink Mini bundled with an Echo Show 5 for just $50. These two have a combined retail value of $125! Read our Blink Mini review.

Streaming deals

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku's entry-level streamer is basically the Premiere, but without the ability to handle 4K HDR content. At just $22, it's still a capable option for getting the latest 1080p streaming channels on to older TVs. That's $8 less than the new Fire Stick Lite is currently selling for. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This stepdown to the Streaming Stick Plus is a minibox rather than a stick, and it loses the TV power/volume controls on the remote. But it otherwise pumps out the same 4K HDR picture quality and channel selection as the Streaming Stick Plus. Read our Roku Premiere review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can buy one streamer in Roku's line, this is it. The tiny stick pops into the back of any HDMI-equipped TV, and it can stream nearly every online channel at resolutions up to 4K and with HDR support. The included remote controls your TV's volume and power, too. If you want to retrofit any older TV to be a streaming powerhouse, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is a no-brainer. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.