Amazon Prime Day

is finally upon us! It arrives on the heels of two weeks' worth of early deals and discount teases, but today is the main event. The company's answer to Black Friday officially started at midnight PT, and it'll run through the end of the day tomorrow, Oct. 14.

One thing to keep in mind: Other stores exist. (Shocker, right?) And many of them, including Best Buy and Walmart, are running sales of their own to compete with Amazon. While many of Amazon's deals are great, be sure to check elsewhere to be absolutely sure you're getting the best price (we've found more than a few instances where that's the case!).

Below you'll find some of the best discounts available right now -- and there are some darn good ones -- as curated by yours truly. Here's the important caveat: To take advantage of these, and most other, Prime Day deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member.

Assuming you already are, think seriously about applying for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card. Right now, that will net you a $100 Amazon gift card you can use for any upcoming purchases. You also get 5% back on nearly everything you buy from Amazon, and for a limited time you can get 10% back on select electronics.

Meanwhile, you can still when you spend at least $10 at a select US-based small business. And there are several other ways to spend $10 at Amazon and get $10 from Amazon. Be sure to check out my six ways to win Prime Day for additional money-saving strategies.

I'll update this post as more early Amazon Prime Day deals roll in. You can also sign up for Cheapskate deal alerts via text message. Use that link or send a text to (415) 878-5807. Only one text per day, opt out anytime.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the lowest price on record for the non-Pro AirPods, still the "king of true wireless earbuds." Still not cheap by any means, but not quite so ridiculously overpriced, either. You also get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $150 -- not the best deal ever, but close. And it's still $49 off the regular price. Read the AirPods review.

Juan Garzon/CNET It's not just Amazon that has Prime Day specials. Case in point: The single best Galaxy S20 deal to date comes from Visible. The carrier is chopping over $400 off the regular price of the flagship phone, which normally sells for $984 (and $1,000 elsewhere). You'll get out the door for $768, then receive a $200 prepaid MasterCard after two months of Visible service at $40 a month. You'll also receive a $200 Samsung gift card you can use to buy other goodies. All this is predicated on porting your number to Visible as part of your purchase. Still, it's a fantastic deal.

Amazon The Blink Mini is on sale for $25 when ordered via the Amazon app or site, but if you have an Alexa-equipped device, use your voice to order it for just $15. ("Alexa, order a Blink Mini indoor camera.") That would put the camera below the CNET-favorite Wyze Cam ($20 plus shipping). Both models work quite well, though the latter includes free cloud storage, which the Blink doesn't. However, you get a free Blink cloud-storage trial through the end of 2020, and the forthcoming Blink Sync Module 2 will afford you subscription-free local storage for just $35. Another great option: Get the Blink Mini bundled with an Echo Show 5 for just $50. These two have a combined retail value of $125! Read our Blink Mini review.

Roku It may be two years old, but the Roku Premiere is still an excellent streamer. It has apps for pretty much every streaming service under the sun, and it slings them all at 4K. The latest version supports HDR, too. Whether there's a "dumb" TV you're looking to make smart or an old Roku that's in need of replacing, it's hard to beat this all-time-low price. You can also get the Roku Express HD for just $21, the lowest price yet. It doesn't do 4K, making it more suitable to smaller TVs. Read our Roku Premiere review.

Amazon Amazon Prime subscribers already get a pretty decent deal on the music-streaming service: $8 per month, which is $2 less than Spotify, Apple Music and the like. If you haven't yet tried the service, here's your chance to enjoy four months for just a buck. Don't have Prime? You can get three months for a buck. And if you were already a Music Unlimited subscriber in the past, you can come back for $3 per month for the first three months.

Amazon Cut the cord! This deal ties the lowest price on record. In fact, it hasn't been that low since around the holidays last year. For $130 you're getting the two-tuner, 500GB model. If you want the four-tuner, 1TB version, it'll cost you just $50 more. Read our Fire TV Recast review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is the lowest price to date, and it can get even better: Use the aforementioned Prime Rewards Visa card and you'll get 10% back, effectively bringing your price down to $40.50. As noted above, you can also get the Echo Show 5 bundled with a Blink Mini Indoor Camera for just $5 more. I don't think the 10% cash-back option applies, but that's still a stellar bundle.

Brian Cooley/CNET Amazon wants to put Alexa in your car. Is that worth $50? No. Is it worth $20? Maybe. Echo Auto reviews have been fairly mixed, in part because the price feels too high and in part because you can accomplish a lot of the same voice-powered things with your phone's Google Assistant or Siri. (Can't say I'm wild about the wires, either.) That said, if you've been curious to give this a try, I believe this is the lowest price on record (by a lot). Read our Amazon Echo hands-on first take.

Chamberlain The all-around great MyQ (I've used one for years) just dropped to its lowest price ever -- all the more amazing considering it used to be over $100. But it gets even better: If you decide to use it for Amazon In-Garage Delivery, you can get a $30 credit after your first order by applying promo code KEY30 when placing that order. That more than covers the cost of the MyQ itself.

Amazon Another "lowest price ever" deal, the Insignia is a current-generation 4K UHD TV (it was released this year) built around Amazon's Fire TV interface. That means you get all the compatible apps and streaming services, plus an Alexa-powered voice remote. There are three HDMI inputs as well, the better to accommodate your game consoles and whatnot.

No longer available

Toshiba This appears to be a 2020 version of the Toshiba Fire TV Edition that David Katzmaier reviewed last year. It's hard to tell exactly what's different here, but the verdict then was "great prices, great voice features, great Fire TV app selection." The picture quality, however, didn't measure up to similar Roku TVs -- and Katzmaier noted his preference for the latter's interface, a sentiment I share. That said, a 55-inch Toshiba smart TV for $300? With mostly stellar user ratings (from Best Buy customers)? At the very least it's worth a look.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.