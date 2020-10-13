CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Prime Day 2020 AirPod deals: AirPods hit $115, AirPods Pro now $199

Apple's wireless headphones are on sale for Prime Day at or near the lowest prices to date.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

The new iPhones have finally been unveiled, and -- for the first time -- they won't have headphones or chargers in the box. It's a good thing, then, that Apple's AirPod true wireless headphones have never been more affordable. The current version of the AirPods will cost you $159 (with the standard charging case) or $199 (with the wireless charging case) at the Apple Store, while the AirPods Pro -- with their active-noise cancellation and better sound quality -- will set you back $249. But thanks to Amazon Prime Day (and sales from competing retailers), the standard AirPods have been selling for $115, and the AirPods Pro are widely available for $199. In both cases, those are at or near the lowest prices we've seen to date. (Apple's new AirPods Studio over-ear headphone are still very much a rumor, and were not announced alongside the iPhones.) 

While the AirPod models have plenty of advantages when paired with Apple devices, just remember that there are plenty of other great non-Apple headphones on sale this week, too. 

Prices shown were accurate at time of publication, but price levels and inventory may fluctuate unexpectedly. 

AirPods Pro: $199

Save $50 vs. Apple Store price
Sarah Tew/CNET

The AirPods Pro briefly dropped as low as $190 on Tuesday during a Woot deal, but that instantly sold out. Now Apple's current top of the line noise-canceling true wireless headphones are now back to selling at $199. That's still pricey, but it's $50 off what you'll pay at the Apple Store, and $20 less than their usual price at Amazon.

$199 at Amazon

AirPods with wired charging case: $115

Save $44 vs. Apple Store price

The standard AirPods with the wired charging case have been selling for $125 on Amazon. But for Prime Day, the price is $115, making an extra $10 savings. While I'd like to see them hit $99, that's about the best price you'll see for the standard AirPods. 

$115 at Amazon

AirPods with wireless charging case: $149

Save $50 vs. Apple Store price
Sarah Tew/CNET

Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $150, which is a $50 savings versus the Apple Store price.

$150 at Amazon
