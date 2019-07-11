Best Prime Day Apple deals so far: iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods already on sale

There was a period when Amazon didn't sell Apple products, but the two companies patched things up last September and now Amazon is an official Apple reseller. While Amazon may not run as many Apple discounts as Best Buy, it does have a few deals worth highlighting and we expect a few more to appear when Prime Day officially kicks off on Monday, July 15 at 3 a.m. ET. Here are the current best Apple deals at Amazon.
Yes, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a previous generation product, but it's down to $199 for the 38mm version ($80 off) and $229 for the 42mm version ($80). These models have GPS but no cellular. The cellular versions start at $299 and are also $80 off.
Amazon has both versions of the AirPods 2019 on sale. The model with the wireless charging case is $180 or $19 off while the version with the standard case is $145 or $14 off.
We've seen the entry-level iPad at this price before ($250), but it's about the lowest it gets. The 128GB model is also on sale: It's $329 or $100 off.
If you don't want to spend a bundle on Beats headphones (yes, Beats is owned by Apple), this a good deal on the Beats EP. It's a wired on-ear headphone (no Bluetooth), but it sounds quite good for an on-ear headphone. The white version is $65 while other colors cost slightly more.
