Roberto Machado Noa

President's Day isn't until this Monday, but Best Buy has already rolled out a big sale -- with some deals that might earn your vote.

The full online list is here, but below I've rounded up what I consider to be the cream of Best Buy's sale crop. These prices will be in effect through Monday, though there's always a chance an item could sell out.

MacBook Air 13.3-inch: Save $100-150 Sarah Tew/CNET These aren't the best MacBook prices we've ever seen, but if you're in the market for one of Apple's super-slim laptops, any discount is a welcome discount. The 128GB Core i5 model is on sale for $1,099.99, while the 256GB version will run you $1249.99 -- discounts of $100 and $150, respectively. They're available in your choice of colors. See at Best Buy MacBook Air 2018 review

WD My Passport 512GB External USB 3.1 Solid-State Drive: $106 (save $54) Sarah Tew/CNET Although this drive has been holding steady at this price for a few weeks now, as recently as October, it was selling for over $180 -- and even then, it was "everything you could want in a portable drive," according to CNET's review. This much solid-state storage for just over $100? Yes, please. See at Best Buy My Passport SSD review

HP 25X LED desktop monitor: $180 (save $100) HP Is it wrong to want a monitor with a little pizzazz? Gamers in particular will appreciate the 25X's green LED light-strip, which runs along the bottom center (and can be turned off if you prefer), as well as its 1ms response time. The screen is nearly bezel-free, and its height-adjustable stand lets you operate in both portrait and landscape modes. See at Best Buy

Luxe laptop HP Spectre Folio Leather 2-in-1 13.3-inch laptop: $1,050 (save $350) Sarah Tew/CNET Tired of same-old same-old laptops? HP's super-thin, super-sexy Spectre gets a little sexier still, thanks to an integrated leather cover, which makes it look like a folio when closed (hence the name). Specs include a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This model is only a couple of months old, and the price has never been this low. See at Best Buy HP Spectre Folio review

Note that these aren't necessarily the lowest prices anywhere -- or ever -- so do a little investigating before buying. The HomePod and iPad are discounted by $70 and $50, for example, but at $280 they're still $30 more than the lowest prices we've seen for both. You may want to wait for a return to that $250 level before diving in.

