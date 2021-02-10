Impeachment trial Day 2 Zoom kitten blooper TikTok sale PS5 restock Stimulus checks for older adults Stimulus check details Top features of iOS 14.4
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The best Presidents Day 2021 deals: Lenovo and HP laptops, Samsung appliances and more

As our nation's leaders love to remind us, the president works for us. So put these Presidents Day deals to work saving money for you.

Show more (8 items)

Not every holiday can be as exciting as Thanksgiving or Christmas. And since it's always within a few days of Valentine's Day, Presidents Day often has a tough row to hoe. But retailers do their best to jazz things up with some Presidents Day sales, and this year there are some genuinely great deals to be had. 

Here's what you need to know: Presidents Day takes place on Monday, Feb. 15, and there's already a smattering of good deals to be had, though we see a lot more sales on the horizon, starting late next week. 

One of the first big tech sales is over at Lenovo -- there you can get early bird deals on laptops, tablets, monitors and more

We'll continue to update this content as sales appear and good deals show up on our radar, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back as we get closer to Presidents Day.

Read more: Presidents Day mattress sales

Presidents Day deals available now

Amazon Echo Show 5: $60

You save $30

If you've been wanting to get a smart display for your nightstand or kitchen counter, now is your chance. Right now, you can get the Echo Show 5 for half off, which equals the smart display's all-time low price. 

$60 at Best Buy

ThinkPad E495 14-inch laptop: $600

You save $727 with code
Lenovo

Lenovo's 14-inch ThinkPad E495 regularly starts at $1,327, but right now you can save $727 when you apply promo code THINKPRESDAY at checkout. 

$600 at Lenovo

HP Pavilion 15-inch gaming laptop: $900

You save $200
HP

For a limited time, HP has reduced the price on its Pavilion gaming laptop model dk1082nr by $200. This 15.6-inch (full HD) laptop is equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 16660 Ti and 16GB of RAM. 

$900 at HP

HP Envy 17-inch laptop: $750

You save $300
HP

This HP Envy 17t-cg000 laptop is well-suited to be a desktop replacement, It has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce MX330 and 8GB of RAM as well as a large 17-inch full HD display. You can upgrade this model to a touchscreen for $40 or add $220 to turn it into a 4K display. Right now, it's marked down by $300, starting at $750 for the nontouch model. 

$750 at HP

Motorola Razr 5G 256GB (unlocked): $1,150

You save $250
Patrick Holland/CNET

CNET's Patrick Holland loved the new Motorola Razr, calling it one of his favorite phones. This flip-phone-with-a-foldable-screen is gorgeous to look at, serving as a modern take on the classic clamshell design. Read the full CNET review of the Razr for more details. Right now, you can save $250 when you buy the 256GB, unlocked version. 

$1,150 at Best Buy

Samsung 28.2-cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator: $1,500

You save $300
Samsung

From now through Feb. 24, get this 28.2-cu. ft. Samsung fridge with French doors, ice maker and fingerprint-resistant black stainless steel finish for $1,500, a $300 savings. 

$1,500 at Best Buy

Linksys MR8300 AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 5 Router: $150

You save $50
Linksys

From now through Feb. 15, you can save $50 on the Linksys MR8300 router. It's an AC200 router capable of 867Gbps through both of the 5GHz antennas and an additional 400Mbps using the 2.4GHz antenna. It also has a built-in four-port Ethernet switch and works in conjunction with a mobile app for iOS or Android. 

$150 at Best Buy

eBay sale on certified refurbished products

You save up to 50%, plus an extra 20% with code
eBay

From now through Feb. 15, eBay is offering up to 50% off a selection of like-new, certified refurbished products. You can take an additional 20% off on top of that when you apply promo code PREZDAY20 at checkout. 

See at eBay

Under Armor Sportsmask: 2 for $40

You save $20
Under Armor

It goes without saying that we live in a world where wearing a face mask in public is now table stakes for health and safety. Right now, Under Armor is running a two-for-$40 deal on its UA Sportsmask, usually priced at $30 each. This mask is designed for all-day wear, including while exercising or playing sports. It features an antimicrobial treatment on the inside, and UA says that its iso-Chill lining & ear loops feels cool to the touch for as long as you wear it.

$40 at Under Armor

Presidents Day deals starting soon

LG 65-inch NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K Smart TV: $700

You save $300
LG

From Feb. 12 through 16 only, you can save $300 on LG's 65-inch NanoCell TV. In addition to the 4K display, it runs WebOS for streaming channels, features Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for connectivity, and features Gallery Mode, which turns the giant screen into a digital photo frame, able to show off your photos when you're not watching TV. 

$700 at Best Buy

Monos: Sale on luggage sitewide

You save 35% with code
Monos

Monos is known for its attractive luggage and travel accessories. From Feb. 12 to 15, you can save up to 35% on Monos gear sitewide with promo code PD2021

See at Monos

Whirlpool top control 24-inch built-in dishwasher: $599

You save $100
Lowes

From Feb. 11 to 17, you can save $100 on Whirlpool's 51-decibel top control 24-in dishwasher. It features a sensor to automatically choose the right cleaning level for your dishes, there's a sanitizing mode that eliminates 99.99% of bacteria and you can also choose to run a fast one-hour wash cycle. The upper rack is height-adjustable as well. 

$599 at Lowe's

Satechi: All mobile accessories on sale sitewide

You save 20% with code
Satechi

From Feb. 12 to 15, all of Satechi's mobile accessories -- including wireless charging docks, chargers, Apple Watch accessories and more -- are 20% off when you apply promo code PRESIDENT at checkout. 

See at Satechi

This article is updated frequently to reflect the latest Presidents Day prices and deals.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.