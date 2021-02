The best Presidents Day 2021 deals: Lenovo and HP laptops, Samsung appliances and more

Not every holiday can be as exciting as Thanksgiving or Christmas. And since it's always within a few days of Valentine's Day, Presidents Day often has a tough row to hoe. But retailers do their best to jazz things up with some Presidents Day sales, and this year there are some genuinely great deals to be had.

Here's what you need to know: Presidents Day takes place on Monday, Feb. 15, and there's already a smattering of good deals to be had, though we see a lot more sales on the horizon, starting late next week.

One of the first big tech sales is over at .

We'll continue to update this content as sales appear and good deals show up on our radar, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back as we get closer to Presidents Day.

Presidents Day deals available now

If you've been wanting to get a smart display for your nightstand or kitchen counter, now is your chance. Right now, you can get the Echo Show 5 for half off, which equals the smart display's all-time low price.

Lenovo Lenovo's 14-inch ThinkPad E495 regularly starts at $1,327, but right now you can save $727 when you apply promo code THINKPRESDAY at checkout.

HP For a limited time, HP has reduced the price on its Pavilion gaming laptop model dk1082nr by $200. This 15.6-inch (full HD) laptop is equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 16660 Ti and 16GB of RAM.

HP This HP Envy 17t-cg000 laptop is well-suited to be a desktop replacement, It has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce MX330 and 8GB of RAM as well as a large 17-inch full HD display. You can upgrade this model to a touchscreen for $40 or add $220 to turn it into a 4K display. Right now, it's marked down by $300, starting at $750 for the nontouch model.

Patrick Holland/CNET CNET's Patrick Holland loved the new Motorola Razr, calling it one of his favorite phones. This flip-phone-with-a-foldable-screen is gorgeous to look at, serving as a modern take on the classic clamshell design. Read the full CNET review of the Razr for more details. Right now, you can save $250 when you buy the 256GB, unlocked version.

Samsung From now through Feb. 24, get this 28.2-cu. ft. Samsung fridge with French doors, ice maker and fingerprint-resistant black stainless steel finish for $1,500, a $300 savings.

Linksys From now through Feb. 15, you can save $50 on the Linksys MR8300 router. It's an AC200 router capable of 867Gbps through both of the 5GHz antennas and an additional 400Mbps using the 2.4GHz antenna. It also has a built-in four-port Ethernet switch and works in conjunction with a mobile app for iOS or Android.

eBay From now through Feb. 15, eBay is offering up to 50% off a selection of like-new, certified refurbished products. You can take an additional 20% off on top of that when you apply promo code PREZDAY20 at checkout.

Under Armor It goes without saying that we live in a world where wearing a face mask in public is now table stakes for health and safety. Right now, Under Armor is running a two-for-$40 deal on its UA Sportsmask, usually priced at $30 each. This mask is designed for all-day wear, including while exercising or playing sports. It features an antimicrobial treatment on the inside, and UA says that its iso-Chill lining & ear loops feels cool to the touch for as long as you wear it.

Presidents Day deals starting soon

LG From Feb. 12 through 16 only, you can save $300 on LG's 65-inch NanoCell TV. In addition to the 4K display, it runs WebOS for streaming channels, features Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for connectivity, and features Gallery Mode, which turns the giant screen into a digital photo frame, able to show off your photos when you're not watching TV.

Monos Monos is known for its attractive luggage and travel accessories. From Feb. 12 to 15, you can save up to 35% on Monos gear sitewide with promo code PD2021.

Lowes From Feb. 11 to 17, you can save $100 on Whirlpool's 51-decibel top control 24-in dishwasher. It features a sensor to automatically choose the right cleaning level for your dishes, there's a sanitizing mode that eliminates 99.99% of bacteria and you can also choose to run a fast one-hour wash cycle. The upper rack is height-adjustable as well.

Satechi From Feb. 12 to 15, all of Satechi's mobile accessories -- including wireless charging docks, chargers, Apple Watch accessories and more -- are 20% off when you apply promo code PRESIDENT at checkout.

