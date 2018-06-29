Josh Miller

Everyone needs a phone, but not everyone wants to sign anything resembling a carrier contract to get one. Maybe you'd rather pay only for the service you absolutely need while avoiding extra fees or maybe you just don't want to submit to a credit check.

Whatever your reason, a prepaid plan can be a brilliant option. When I lived in London for three years, I used a T-Mobile prepaid plan during the weeks when I returned home for visits. It let me keep my longtime US number and I wasn't paying for service I didn't use when I was in England. (My UK carrier, Three, gave me free data roaming in the US, but that came with its own set of complications.)

Like with postpaid carrier plans, sorting through the maze or prepaid options isn't easy, especially as you jump between the sometimes-made-to-be-confusing websites of several carriers. Better to see the various plans in one place, which is what I've provided here.

For this comparison, I've stuck to the "Big 4" US carriers plus the major prepaid-only carriers that piggyback off a larger operator's network. Since all prepaid plans listed here have unlimited calls and messaging in the US, the main differentiator between them is how much data you get each month and how fast that data will be. Of course, your choice of available phones will vary, as well, but I'll leave that decision up to you. CNET has a wonderful section of phone reviews to get you started. Just remember that for prepaid plans, you'll have to pay the full cost of a handset up front.

A few other things before you get to the numbers:

As you might expect on a prepaid plan, your service will end if you don't pay for a month ahead of time.



For all of the below data plans that have a cap, you'll encounter significantly slower speeds for the rest of the billing period once you hit that limit. Carriers call it "data prioritization," though it's akin to throttling. You won't completely lose data service nor will you be subject to hefty overage fees.



Like with postpaid plans, the most demanding prepaid users also will find that their speeds are "data prioritized" once they use a certain amount of gigabytes per month. Most carriers will start stepping on the hose at 22GB or 23GB, but T-Mobile lets you use 50GB each month before it steps in.



Unless otherwise noted, promised speeds for included data allowances are up to 4G LTE. What speed that actually translates to in the real world will depend on your location and how much demand there is from other users at a given time.



In the "Select additional Features" column, I've excluded options (like Wi-Fi calling) that are standard for each carrier, regardless of which plan you choose. I've also excluded features that require extra fees.



MetroPCS, Cricket and Boost include taxes and fees in the monthly plan price. For other carriers, you may be subject to additional charges depending on your location.



For nearly all plans listed below, carriers regularly offer discounts and temporary specials to lure new customers. Check what's available before you sign up.



If you find that a prepaid is still too much for your needs, AT&T and T-Mobile also offer pay-as-you-go plans where you pay $3 per day for unlimited calls and messaging. Data is not included, but it's a fine choice if you need a phone only for emergencies.



How prepaid plans compare







Plan Monthly price Included data allowance Select additional features AT&T Talk & Text *$30 N/A

AT&T 1GB *$35 1GB Mobile hotspot (eats into data allowance) AT&T 6GB *$45 6GB Data and unlimited calls and messaging to and from Mexico and Canada; Mobile hotspot (eats into data allowance) AT&T 8GB *$50 8GB Data and unlimited calls and messaging to and from Mexico and Canada; Mobile hotspot (eats into data allowance) AT&T Unlimited *$65 Unlimited Data and unlimited calls and messaging to and from Mexico and Canada AT&T Unlimited Plus *$85 Unlimited Data and unlimited calls and messaging to and from Mexico and Canada; 10GB allowance for LTE mobile hotspot use (128Kbps speeds after that) Boost Gigs $35 3GB Mobile hotspot (eats into data allowance) Boost Unlimited Gigs $50 Unlimited (at up to 480p+ resolution for video streaming, 500kbps for music and LTE speeds for other data) Maximum of 8GB for mobile hotspot use Boost Unlimited Plus $60 Unlimited Maximum of 20GB for mobile hotspot use Cricket Talk & Text $25 N/A

Cricket 2GB $30 2GB (at up to 8Mbps speeds)

Cricket 5GB *$40 5GB (at up to 8Mbps speeds)

Cricket Unlimited *$55 Unlimited (at up to 3Mbps speeds) Data and unlimited calls and messaging to and from Mexico and Canada; unlimited texting to 38 other countries Cricket Unlimited Max *$60 Unlimited (at up to 8Mbps speeds) Data and unlimited calls and messaging to and from Mexico and Canada; unlimited texting to 38 other countries MetroPCS 2GB $30 2GB LTE mobile hotspot (eats into data allowance) MetroPCS 5GB $40 5GB Unlimited music streaming; LTE mobile hotspot (eats into data allowance) MetroPCS Unlimited $50 Unlimited Unlimited music streaming MetroPCS Unlimited + Hotspot $60 Unlimited Unlimited music streaming; 10GB for LTE mobile hotspot use (slower speeds after that) Sprint Forward 4GB *$45 4GB Mobile hotspot (eats into data allowance) Sprint Forward Unlimited *$65 Unlimited Maximum of 10GB for mobile hotspot use T-Mobile Simply Prepaid 4GB $45 4GB LTE mobile hotspot (eats into data allowance) T-Mobile Simply Prepaid 6GB $55 6GB LTE mobile hotspot (eats into data allowance) T-Mobile One Prepaid $75 Unlimited 3G mobile hotspot; Data and unlimited calls and messaging to and from Mexico and Canada Verizon First 500MB $30 500MB Mobile hotspot (eats into data allowance) Verizon First 3GB $40 3GB Mobile hotspot (eats into data allowance) Verizon First 7GB $50 7GB Mobile hotspot (eats into data allowance) Verizon First 10GB $60 10GB Mobile hotspot (eats into data allowance) Verizon Unlimited $75 Unlimited Unlimited calls to Canada and Mexico; Mobile hotspot (speeds capped at 600Kbps) Virgin Mobile $50 Unlimited

Visible $40 Unlimited



* Monthly discount if you enroll in auto-pay.

When you have family (and friends)

Most prepaid plans will let you add up to five additional lines of service to a single account, typically with the extra lines costing less the more you add. Extra lines are ideal for families that want multiple phones without getting several bills.

That said, navigating your way through the price structures can be baffling. Some plans list the price by line while others list the total price by number of lines (pricing structures can vary even within a single carrier). So, to keep things as comparable as possible, all plans in the next chart are listed by the price per line. If a carrier only has the total price on its website, I estimated the cost per line based on how much a single line would normally cost.

One more thing to note: T-Mobile handles multiple lines for prepaid customers differently than other carriers. Rather than letting you add lines to one of the plans listed above, it has a separate prepaid family plan for up to five lines. The date allowance for each line is 10GB including mobile hotspot use.

Adding an extra line Plan Line 1 price Line 2 price Line 2 price Line 4 price Line 5 price AT&T Talk & Text *$30 $20 $20 $10 $10 AT&T 1GB *$35 $25 $25 $15 $15 AT&T 6GB *$45 $35 $35 $25 $25 AT&T 8GB *$50 $40 $40 $30 $30 AT&T Unlimited *$65 $55 $55 $45 $45 AT&T Unlimited Plus *$85 $75 $75 $65 $65 **Boost $3 Gigs $35 $25 $30 $30 $30 **Boost Unlimited Gigs $50 $30 $30 $30 $30 **Boost Unlimited Plus $60 $40 $40 $40 $40 Cricket Talk & Text $25 N/A N/A N/A N/A Cricket 2GB $30 N/A N/A N/A N/A Cricket 5GB $40 $30 $20 $20 $20 **Cricket Unlimited $55 $25 $10 $10 $25 Cricket Unlimited Max $60 $50 $40 $40 $40 MetroPCS 2GB $30 $30 $30 $30 $30 MetroPCS 5GB $40 $30 $30 $30 $30 **MetroPCS Unlimited $50 $30 $30 $30 $30 MetroPCS Unlimited + Hotspot $60 $30 $30 $30 $30 Sprint Forward 4GB *$45 $30 $30 $30 $30 Sprint Forward Unlimited *$65 $40 $30 $30 $30 **T-Mobile 10GB Family Plan $50 $30 $20 $20 $20 Verizon First 500MB $30 $30 $30 $30 $30 Verizon First 3GB $40 $30 $30 $30 $30 Verizon First 7GB $50 $35 $35 $35 $35 Verizon First 10GB $60 $40 $40 $40 $40 Verizon Unlimited $75 $55 $55 $55 $55 Virgin Mobile $50 N/A N/A N/A N/A Visible $40 N/A N/A N/A N/A

* Monthly discount if you enroll in auto-pay.

** Pricing for extra lines on this plan is listed on the carrier's website by the total number of lines.