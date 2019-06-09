Best pre-E3 video game deals and sales

James Martin/CNET

The pre-E3 2019 festivities started Saturday with EA Play, and the game sales, at least most of them, have already started. Publishers and developers across all platforms discounted some of their biggest games of the year so far as well as other quality titles.

Sony started its Days of Play sale on June 7 featuring discounts on both first-party and third-party game as well as new Steel Black PS4. These games are digital only, but retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and others are matching some prices on physical copies of the game.

PSN Store: Days Gone - normally for $59.99, now $39.99 Sony Interactive Entertainment Days Gone came out on the PS4 at the end of April, and it didn't have the most ideal launch. Various issues kept the game from higher reviews scores, but the latest patches fixed a myriad of problems resulting in praise from players. Other deals Marvel's Spider-Man ($19.99)

God of War ($19.99) $39 at PSN Store

Microsoft also started its E3 sale on June 7. Along with discounts for its Xbox One game, the company also released a Fortnite bundle that includes a purple console and the Dark Vertex skin for the game. Like with the PlayStation sale, the Xbox Store purchases are for digital downloads of the games while other retailers are matching prices for the physical copies.

Steam doesn't have a particular E3 sale as of yet, but the new Epic Game Store and it's Mega Sale is still up and running with big discounts on certain PC games.

Epic Game Store: Journey - normally $14.99, now $4.99 thatgamecompany When it first came out for the PS3 in 2012, Journey was critically acclaimed and won several Game of the Year awards. The game was only available on the PlayStation platform but was ported to PC on June 6. The Epic Game Store is a new online store for PC games, and it's in the middle of its first major sale where games priced $14.99 and higher will receive an automatic $10 discount making Journey $4.99. Other Deals Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final SeasonWalking Dead ($4.99)

Shakedown Hawaii ($4.99) $5 at Epic Games Store

Nintendo will kick off its E3 sale of Nintendo Switch and 3DS game at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, which is right after the company will hold its E3 Nintendo Direct.