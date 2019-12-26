The best end-of-year kitchen and cookware sales happening now

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Ok, we've all spent the last month (or more) shopping for friends and family but now it's time to turn our attention to the best end-of-year kitchen and cookware sales to snatch up what we really wanted this holiday season. From deep discounts on kitchen favorites like KitchenAid, Staub and Vitamix to cookware sets and even some highly-advanced gadgets and gizmos, these are the best post-Christmas kitchen and cookware deals happening right now.

Sur La Table is hitting with a flash sale full of discounts as steep as 75%, including on this Staub round Dutch oven down to $100. Or take hundreds off of great cookware as with this set of two All-Clad non-stick skillets for $60 (!) or a complete 13-piece Greenpan cookware set, down to just $400.

Wayfair is popping off with some of its best deals of the season, including as much as 75% off kitchen items like our favorite blender, the Vitamix Explorian, down to just $290 or this enormous 17-piece Cuisinart hard-anodized nonstick cookware set for a rock-bottom price of $158.

Best Buy has a line of sharp-looking copper kitchen appliances marked down as much as 50%, including a well-reviewed Bella drip coffee maker and two-slice toaster. The big-box retailer also has the best deal on Instant Pot with this 6-quart Instant Pot Viva down to just $60 during the sale.

Amazon has a slew of kitchen deals including the well-loved Dash electric air fryer down to just $50 and this set of two pre-seasoned cast iron skillets for just $42.

Macy's is dropping prices sitewide as much as 60% for its end-of-year sale including this Rachael Ray 5-piece quality bakeware set down to $50 and a set of four fancy coupe cocktail glasses (perfect for New Year's Eve) for $15.

Walmart has kitchen and cookware deals happening including KitchenAid's more powerful model the KitchenAid Pro Series stand mixer (refurbished) on sale for just $220, plus many more deals.

Nordstrom has got you covered with its oddly-named Half-Yearly Sale that includes discounts on everything from very fancy coffee- and tea-making alarm clocks to this simple yet chic set of enameled bowls.