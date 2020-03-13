Best portable grill of 2020: Gas and charcoal options from Weber, Cuisinart and more

If you're a grillmaster at heart, but you're lacking access to immediate outdoor space, a small portable grill, fueled by propane, charcoal or electricity may be the answer to your urban-induced culinary complication. Or maybe you're looking to take your grilling skills to a tailgate party or on your next RV adventure.

Several times a summer I have the distinct pleasure of traveling with friends to a beach house paradise just an hour outside of New York. It's my favorite place on Earth, but maybe not for its most obvious qualities. Yes, uncrowded oceanfront space with soft sand is but a 5-minute walk, good for afternoon sunbathing in the heat as well as midnight stargazing. But what makes this place a year-long inspiration for me is the heat of the grill. In front of the grill is where I am my most powerful self. Mistress of the fire. Giver of grill marks. Capable of serving shrimp tacos for two or pork tenderloin for 12. There I have experience grilling both ribeye and romaine with equal enthusiasm.

How I have maintained any skill at grilling from one year to the next is one of life's sweet mysteries, because back in my normal life among the city dwellers I am mistress of approximately 9 square feet of unventilated kitchen space. But that needn't be the case for other apartment-dwelling grilling aficionados, as all manner of devices exist to transform one's apartment kitchen into a space capable of grilling and evoking summer barbecues all year round. (Beach, park, and/or deck sold separately.)

From stovetop sizzlers to electric and propane gas-powered, smokers and even a few portable charcoal cookers, these are some of our favorite small and portable grilling options for tailgating and camping and toting summer BBQ vibes along wherever you go. You're sure to find the best portable grill to meet your needs.

Amazon If what you need to be happy are simply more grate marks in your life, then here you go. A durable, high-heat withstanding, stove-top grill pan that utilizes a non-stick coating is a perfect, low-maintenance way to brand your dinner with the original hashtag over heat. I'm partial to the stay cool stainless steel handle and circular shape for burger maximization purposes.

Amazon Perhaps you're in the market for a bit more square feet than can be covered by a single pan, with a constant craving for the taste of that sweet char of grilled food. If you're a grilling enthusiast who just has no desire or need for conventional stovetop burners or space at all, then two of these easily reversible cast iron slabs can transform your stove into a mega-surface grill. They're cast iron, which means they're heavy, so you might need help putting them on and taking them off.

Amazon This small grill is perfect for tailgaters with access to electricity. For the kind of grill master who wields his or her firepower with the steady control of the lid, this stainless steel indoor countertop grill brings the additional satisfaction of looking like an outdoor grill with grates. This tabletop grill has a large easy to clean grease tray and doesn't take up a lot of space on your counter.

Amazon A perfect budget-friendly portable charcoal grill you can drag to a tailgate or picnic for your outdoor grilling needs. This classic Weber charcoal grill is precisely what your brain conjures when you hear the word "hibachi." The charcoal grill is great for apartment dwellers with even a fraction of outdoor space available in the form of a patio, balcony or backyard/alley. Or for those who have the grilling moxie and wherewithal to bring it to the nearest park, on a camping expedition or to a football game for a little tailgating. And in terms of space, it's small enough to store easily inside the oven that you never use.

When all burners are a go on your stovetop to produce the perfect grill-worthy side dishes, this electric unit stands alone to give you additional surface heat for all-purpose grilling. Adjustable heat and a water-filled drip tray to minimize smoke are ideal for even the smallest of spaces.

Akorn OK, but you're very serious about that which you would use to grill all manner of food. From hot dogs to bone-in chicken, a Kamado charcoal grill is great for charcoal minimization, heat retention, heat distribution and evenness of grilling. Just because you don't have a full backyard doesn't mean you can't keep this small portable charcoal grill close for spur-of-the-moment picnics and outdoor grilling. It doesn't take up a lot of space.

Amazon This is not a grill. I repeat, this is not a grill. This is definitely a smoker, but if you already have any of the above devices for achieving year-round grill marks, you might just be the kind of person who can also tackle adding the nuance of smoky flavor that slow-smoking imparts despite a tiny kitchen. Where there's smoke, there's fire.

Amazon Now we're cooking with gas. On a propane gas grill. On a propane portable gas grill (well, it's actually liquid propane before you start cooking with it -- it's complicated). In your apartment or at the tailgate. For the win. This propane portable gas grill has foldable legs, a twist start ignition, and a good-sized grilling surface with an easy-to-clean grilling grate (which is a lot handier than having to buy new grates). Think go-anywhere gas grill -- for your tabletop, tailgating or to use as a camping grill or RV grill. Taste the meat, not the heat.

