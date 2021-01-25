Otter with Google Meet Best mattress for 2021 The Little Things, Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max Stimulus checks: Mixed-status families Third stimulus check details Apple earnings preview Galaxy S21 review
Best pink and red kitchen gifts for Valentine's Day

For you and yours.

Tired of Valentine's Day tropes like bouquets of roses or heart-shaped boxes of truffles, but still want to buy a gift for the occasion? A bright red or pink kitchen appliance is a creative and thoughtful idea that will actually get practical use.

Luckily, there are plenty of brands and companies that love to ramp up colors, rather than sticking to the traditional shades of black, gray and white. Check out our selection of pink and red kitchen-themed gifts that are perfect for Valentine's Day.

Sticky Toffee Cotton Terry Kitchen Dishcloth: 8-pack for $14
Amazon

Dish towels are a great way to brighten up the kitchen. And while they're certainly not glamorous, they're a bona fide necessity for any home cook. 

$14 at Amazon

Dash mini rice cooker
Sur La Table

It doesn't get much cuter than this adorable mini rice cooker, which is currently available for half price. Just add water and rice, press the cook button and you'll have two cups of rice in record time. The pot can also steam pasta and vegetables.

$10 at Sur La Table

Five Two Essential Knives: $49-$139
Food52

Food52's own line of knives comes in a variety of colors, but for Valentine's Day there's nothing better than the rhubarb, a dusty pink color. Buy the full set of three, complete with a chef's knife, serrated knife and paring knife -- or just add one to the collection. 

$139 at Food52
valentines day 2020

Ilana Matte Dinner Plates: Set of 4 for $56
Anthropologie

Upgrade those boring white dishes with this set of matte pink dinner plates from Anthropologie. The rose-colored plates are decorated with concentric circles and painted brown on the rim. Bowls and mugs can be purchased to round out the collection. 

$56 at Anthropologie

The Dutchess: $145
Great Jones

The darling of direct-to-consumer kitchenware, Great Jones has succeeded in producing a Dutch oven that's just as cute as it is functional. The enameled cast-iron cookware can move from the stove to the oven, prepped to sear and braise just about anything. And in a light pink (aptly called macaron), the Dutchess is sure to stand out in any kitchen. 

$145 at Great Jones

SMEG 50's Retro Style 2-Slice Toaster: $160
Bed, Bath & Beyond

Make toasting cool again with this vintage-style toaster, painted red or pink. Six browning levels and three presets (reheat, defrost and bagel) mean you can toast bread, bagels, Pop-Tarts and waffles to your heart's content.

$160 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

KitchenAid 11-Cup Food Processor: $170
Bed, Bath & Beyond

With this KitchenAid food processor, you can slice, chop and blend nonstop. The machine comes with five slicers, plus a 3-cup mini bowl for when you're working with only a small amount of food. 

$170 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

SMEG Espresso Machine: $460
Bloomingdales

Nothing brings back the nostalgia of the '50s like the products from SMEG. This retro espresso machine, in glorious red, makes whipping up a mug of espresso easy with its sleek body and trimmed-down process -- putting the art of espresso first, rather than excess gadgets.

$460 at Bloomingdales

KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer: $300
Bed, Bath & Beyond

Save 20% when purchasing this KitchenAid stand mixer. The mixer, in guava glaze color, makes it easier to complete all your baking necessities -- from creaming butter and sugar to mixing pizza dough -- with a flat beater, dough hook, wire whisk and pouring shield.

$300 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Hurom HP slow juicer
Amazon

This cute, compact juicer can blend everything from smoothies to juices, almond milk and sorbet.

$300 at Amazon

Caraway Home Cookware Set: $395
Caraway Home

For the cook who only wants to use eco-friendly cookware, Caraway Home is here to save the day. The cookware line is nontoxic, complete with ceramic nonstick pots and pans. The set, in a luxurious shade of pink called "perracotta" (pink plus terracotta), consists of a fry pan, a 3-quart sauce pan with a lid, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, four magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid holder with hooks.

$395 at Caraway Home
