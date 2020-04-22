Best phones of 2020

Four months into 2020, new phones are shaping up to be what we largely expected. Namely, this year will be a big one for phones with better cameras (both rear camera and selfie camera), flexible displays, 5G connectivity or screens with high refresh rates. Samsung proved this point recently on Feb. 11, when it announced its Galaxy S20 devices and the foldable Galaxy Z Flip phone, which include many of these premium features. We've come a really long way from the cell phone of yesteryears.

This shouldn't be surprising, as phone-makers are evolving and innovating faster than ever. We also predict that Samsung's Galaxy line and Apple's iPhones will remain many people's top choice, but other phone-makers will gun for their place with fantastic handsets of their own -- devices that offer amazing displays, a fast refresh rate, security features like a fingerprint scanner and tons and tons of apps. All this competition benefits us users, however, who have many excellent phones to choose from, and at a number of different prices. Read on to see what the best phones are right now and take a look at our tips on how to buy a new cell phone. Also, check back with this list often as we regularly update it as the year unfolds -- especially given that Samsung and Motorola recently launched several phones. The best phone of you is surely listed below.

John Kim/CNET Starting at only $399, the 2020 version of the iPhone SE is the best budget phone you can find right now. With an A13 processor (the same as the iPhone 11) and an amazing camera, the iPhone SE is way more powerful than it has any right to be. Old school iPhone fans will also appreciate the return of TouchID and the home button. Read our Apple iPhone SE (2020) review.

Angela Lang/CNET While it's true that the new Galaxy S20 phones just launched, the refined, feature-packed Galaxy Note 10 Plus from 2019 still closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Huawei P30 Pro's photo skills rule the camera phone world. It takes astounding photos, its battery life is superb, and its vibrant design is beautiful. The basic version has 8 GB of RAM, all the better to store those amazing photos your'e going to be taking with this device. Read our Huawei P30 Pro review.

Angela Lang/CNET As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller Android phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a lengthy battery life. It can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Read our Samsung Galaxy S10E review.

Angela Lang/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of 2018's Pixel 3: It's not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) It's because of its great value that the phone earned a CNET Editors' Choice. Read our Google Pixel 3A review.

Angela Lang/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Moto G7 is one of the most affordable and reliable phones. Though its single speaker doesn't offer the greatest sound, and it takes mediocre low-light photos and video, the G7 has dual rear cameras, an enduring battery life and a sleek design -- all essential in budget phones. It also charges really quickly, which is useful when you need to juice up while on the go. Read our Motorola Moto G7 review.

