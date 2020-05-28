Best phones for Father's Day in 2020

Father's Day this year may look a lot different than past years, given that the coronavirus has caused many to stay in their homes. Though you may be celebrating with your family remotely, you can still buy and ship gifts to your dad. If you're thinking about gifting a phone, we've given you several choices here, starting from $250. Here are CNET's top picks of phones that have great features such as powerful cameras, fast processors and vibrant screens.
There are so many iPhones to choose from this year. In addition to the new budget-friendly 2020 iPhone SE, there are the higher-end iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. Whichever one you go with depends on your budget, but the iPhone 11 is a great option. Sitting right in the middle in terms of specs and price, the iPhone 11 offers a 6.1-inch display, the latest A13 processor and two rear cameras including an ultra-wide lens. Read our Apple iPhone 11 review.
As Samsung's flagship phone for 2020, the Galaxy S20 features a brilliant 6.2-inch AMOLED display with an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, reverse wireless charging, a water resistant design and three rear cameras. It's a fantastic daily driver for an Android user, and if you have more to spend, there's also the Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra. Read our Samsung Galaxy S20 5G review.
While OnePlus isn't as well-known as Apple or Samsung, the 8 Pro offers a premium experience at a relatively more affordable price than its rivals (something we're sure all dads would appreciate). As the more advanced phone, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 120Hz display and a telephoto camera. But the OnePlus 8 is more affordable and still has 5G, a fast 90Hz display and the same top-of-the-line processor. Read our OnePlus 8 review.
As the standard model of Samsung's line of ultraluxe phones, the Note 10 is great for productivity and work (even if it's WFH). It features a 6.3-inch display, three rear cameras, an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a signature S Pen stylus that can remotely control the phone's camera via Bluetooth. FYI though, it doesn't have a headphone jack or expandable memory. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review.
For the dad who never wants to be low on battery, the Moto G Power costs only $250 and has a robust 5,000-mAh battery. During our testing, it lasted an impressive four days without a charge. That means it'll stick with you while you're out and about or running meetings at your desk. The phone also has three rear cameras (one of which is a macro lens), a 6.4-inch display and expandable storage. Read our Moto G Power review.
Having a family is tough work and sometimes one has to juggle a lot of things. In addition to its headphone jack -- a rarity among top-tier phones these days -- the LG V60 is unique because it works with a case accessory that effectively doubles the size of its screen. Known as Dual Screen, it allows the V60 to fold open like a book, so you can display two apps on both displays or view content as a single tablet, albeit with a big hinge in the middle. Read our LG V60 ThinQ 5G review.
Google Pixel 4
A phone with a top-notch camera
The Pixel 4 (and its larger counterpart, the Pixel 4 XL) has one of the best cameras, which is ideal for anyone who likes to capture the next family vacation, BBQ or holiday. It also has a 90Hz display, wireless charging and touchless gestures. When it launched in 2019, the Pixel 4 carried a high price tag, but deep discounts are known to happen, so look out for deals. Read our Google Pixel 4 review.
