Best cell phone trade-in options for iPhones and Android phones

Welcome to phone season. Over the next few weeks, we expect to see some of the most notable phones of the year announced, with expected new iPhones and new Pixel phones joining recent top-notch models like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. But getting a new phone means that you need to ditch the old one. And that's where the CNET 2019 directory of gadget trade-in providers comes in. We'll look at a few of the best trade-in options like ItsWorthMore and others where you can get top dollar for your devices.

Every service is different, and their pricing changes by the day. They also assign values based on the condition of the device you're trading in, and even its color. That means you're going to have to shop around. Below our list of merchants is our basic FAQ of carriers, buyers and marketplaces, too.

Smartphones: Yes



Tablets: Yes

Laptops: Apple

Other: Apple Display, Apple TV

Gazelle is probably one of the better known trade-in buyers because of its widespread advertising program. Fortunately, it lives up to the hype. Gazelle is owned by ecoATM (see below), and the two companies offer similar services. If you want walk-up instant payments, then you want an ecoATM kiosk. If you'd prefer to do your business online (and possibly get a better price), use Gazelle.

We like that Gazelle offers a prepaid shipping kit, so you don't need to worry if you can protect your device well enough for shipping. It has a strong security policy and phone support. It pays by check, PayPal or Amazon Gift Card. It guarantees its offer price for 30 days and claims to pay within 3-5 days.

Gazelle's recycle policy is a little opaque. "Recently, we have changed our focus to concentrate on helping people with items that still hold some value and can be reused," it says. "If it turns out that an item you send us actually does not have value, we will make sure it is responsibly recycled. If we receive an item which is not in our catalog, our standard policy dictates that a customer would like the item recycled." This basically means, "We'd prefer you not send us your junk, but if you do, we'll get rid of it."

Smartphones: Yes



Tablets: Yes



Laptops: Yes



Wearables: Yes



Other: Media, LEGO, Games



If you want to get money for your clutter, decluttr.com Is the place to bring your stuff. They take in many different smartphone models, some tablets, some Kindle models, game consoles and games, DVDs, CDs, Blu-rays, and LEGO products. Hey, don't knock the LEGO. That stuff has a pretty high resale value, especially with full sets.

Although they don't provide a shipping kit, we liked how they suggested filling a box (they say any box will do) with up to 200 items and send it into decluttr.com. It's a great way to clear out a pile of gear and get some money back.

We don't like that the company doesn't clearly specify how long their price quotes are good for, and that it doesn't explicitly state that it wipes your technology on receipt. Instead, they have some FAQ entries about how you can do that yourself.

That said, the company does offer solid phone support and a great way to check the value of products before shipping, and free insurance on items you ship to them.

Smartphones: Yes



Tablets: Yes



Laptops: Yes



iPods: Yes



Action cameras: Yes



Wearables: Yes



Other: Kindles, books, video, more



Not surprisingly for the king of online commerce, Amazon offers trade-in pricing for a large number of items, including books and videos. Because Amazon also has its own marketplace, you can also choose to list pretty much anything and expect to have a chance to sell it through Amazon.

I focused specifically on the Amazon Trade-in offering only. If you're not a regular Amazon customer, you might be disappointed to find that Amazon only pays in Amazon Gift Cards. For those of us who are dedicated Prime users, that's pretty much the same as cash, but you need to decide.

There's long been a rumor that Prime customers get better trade-in prices than non-Prime customers, but when I asked Amazon, I was told that everyone was treated equally.

In terms of the mechanics of the trade-in, Amazon will send you a prepaid shipping label you can print out. Pack the device yourself in your own packaging (like an old Amazon box) and send it back. You should clear your phone of data, but Amazon will also do that for you. Make sure you don't dawdle when shipping your item. The quote time is valid only for seven days, and you should get paid in about 10 business days.

Smartphones: Yes



Tablets: Yes



Apple offers two ways to trade in your iPhones and iPads. You can either walk into an Apple Store or use an online service run by Apple partner BrightStar.

Either way, don't expect to trade in your iPhone and get money you can use to go out and buy that hot new Google Pixel 2 phone. Apple's trade-in services only give you Apple Gift Cards. If you're staying in the Apple ecosystem, this might work for you. If you're jumping ship or just need the money, you'll need to look to another alternative.

I liked the convenience of a walk-in trade-in, assuming you're near an Apple Store. If you go the online route, BrightStar will pay for your shipping. Pack the device yourself in your own packaging and send it back. You should clear your phone of data, but BrightStar will also do that for you. Quote time is valid only for 14 days, and you should get paid quite quickly, with the company promising two business days in most cases.

Like Amazon, going with Apple is a bit of a no-brainer, but only if you're OK with its limits: iPads and iPhones only, exchanged for Apple Gift Cards only.

Smartphones: Yes

Tablets: Yes



Laptops: Yes



iPods: Yes



Wearables: Yes

Other: Apple TV, Amazon Echo

In addition to the usual suspects, My Phones Unlimited takes Apple TV generations 3 and 4 and Amazon Echo devices as trade-in options.

We liked that the company offers a prepaid shipping kit and a 14-day offer quote guarantee. The company pays by check and says they'll get your money to you within 10 business days, which is a bit long. On the other hand, they do offer a security wipe and phone support.

The company also offers iPhone, iPad and MacBook repairs. And if you happen to live near Fayetteville, Arkansas, you can get in-house service at the HQ.

Tablets: Yes

Smartphones: Yes



Laptops: Yes



iPods: Yes

Wearables: Yes



Other: Lots of variety



BuyBackWorld is somewhat unique in the breadth of items it will take as trade-ins. Beyond the usual, the company buys some Apple accessories, cameras and Apple desktop machines. I liked its expansive "Everything Else" category, which accepts mobile broadband, GPS receivers, calculators, MP3 players, PDAs, headphones, camera lenses, video cameras, media players, video games, gift cards, home automation devices and even -- yes -- Google Glass devices.

Just be aware that while there are a lot of "Everything Else" item categories, the actual products accepted are all quite limited. For example, the camera lens category only accepts certain Canon lenses.

BuyBackWorld pays by direct deposit to your bank account, a prepaid debit card or a BuyBackWorld.com gift card with a 5 percent bonus. If it's selling something you want, that might be a worthwhile bonus.

I like it when trade-in vendors send a shipping kit with a label and a box, so BuyBackWorld picked up points for that. I liked its 30-day guarantee on price quotes and their claimed two days to payment policy. While the company did not specify its trade-in security practices, I found its enterprise, retail, subscription and franchise trade-in platform offerings to be interesting for the more serious phone arbitrage player.

Smartphones: Yes



Tablets: Yes

iPods: Yes

Portable audio: Yes

I think I can safely say that ecoATM has the most interesting tech of all our contenders. The ATM in its name is real. It has a network of 2,000 ATM-style trade-in kiosks across the US.

The kiosk system is very slick. It does a physical scan of the outside of a device you want to trade in and then, through a dongle, an internal scan of the device. After gathering a lot of ID information (including a scan of your driver's license and a thumbprint), the kiosk will offer a quote. If you like the quote, the device will spit out cash and eat your phone.

This is all done automatically, in minutes. The company works with law enforcement and, in concert with the ID system, makes it very hard to turn in a stolen phone.

These folks are not newcomers to the kiosk business. It was founded by the same Coinstar group that created Redbox, but split out in 2016. It also owns the popular online trade-in site Gazelle, which is profiled above.

The best aspect of ecoATM is its instant payment. There's no shipping, no packing, no waiting for payment, no wondering if it will agree with your representation of your device's condition. Just place the phone in the machine, follow the directions, and if you like the amount it offers, cash is handed back to you.

Support and security are also quite good, with a view towards preventing stolen phones and telephone support for sellers with any questions.

Smartphones: iPhones only



Other: Contact merchant directly



If you want to sell your iPhone (and only your iPhone) to a company with a fun tag line, GadgetGone is for you. The site has "Goodbye iPhone. Hello Moola" plastered on the front page, just in case you didn't understand what it does. It claims to take items other than iPhones, but its online estimator only works for iPhones. You have to email to find out what else it's interested in.

The company pays by check and PayPal, but also will pay you using a "printable echeck." While printable checks are a pretty standard practice for some businesses, you probably should ask your bank whether they'll accept a check printed out on your inkjet.

I like the company's "two days to payment" policy, but GadgetGone stumbles on its lack of security practices and price offer guarantees. It also provides no clear method for phone support, and, actually, offers almost no background on the company itself.

Smartphones: Yes



Tablets: Yes



Laptops: Yes

Wearables: Yes

Other: Macs

If you dig deep in its menu system, you will find Samsung and Google phones listed for trade-in at igotoffer, but this is mostly an Apple-branded trade-in shop. Not only does it make offers on Apple phones, but also on Mac Pros, Apple Displays and Apple TVs. Its deals aren't bad for Macs. I priced out my beloved 2012 Mac Mini, and the offer came back at a pretty reasonable $330.

That said, igotoffer doesn't let you know how long its offer quote is good for, and it doesn't specify whether it provides a security wipe on your data (you should do it anyway). There also appears to be no telephone support.

If you do want to trade in your iPhone, the company will email you a prepaid shipping label you can print out. That's workable, but I prefer the full shipping kit with a box designed to protect your device. igotoffer says it pays within three business days by check, PayPal or Amazon Gift Card.

Smartphones: Yes



Tablets: Yes



Laptops: Yes



iPods: Yes

Wearables: Yes

Desktops: Yes

Most of what ItsWorthMore accepts are Apple products, but the company also lists Android devices and some other laptops and tablets.

The company provides a 14-day offer quote guarantee and a prepaid shipping label, and it pledges to pay within three business days. It also provides phone support.

ItsWorthMore pays by check and PayPal, but here's a kicker. If you ask for payment via PayPal, the company deducts 3 percent to cover its PayPal fees. It's a little too nickel-and-dime for our tastes and makes us wonder whether it'll be generous in its final payment determinations or be just a little too cheap. If you use this service, let us know how it did from quote to final payment in the comments below.

Smartphones: Yes



Tablets: Yes



Laptops: Yes



iPods: Yes



Action cameras: Yes



Wearables: Yes



Portable audio: Yes

We like that NextWorth takes in a wide variety of trade-in categories, including action cameras and wearables. It will even accept some portable audio devices.

The company does not send a shipping kit, but will let you download a prepaid shipping label you can print out. It also offers a security wipe and phone support.

Payment is available via either check or PayPal. NextWorth honors a generous 30-day offer quote time period. Payment ranges from five to 12 days, and the company does offer a limited number of walk-in locations where you can make your sale.

Smartphones: Yes



Tablets: Yes



Laptops: Yes



iPods: Yes

Other: Games, textbooks, giftcards

In addition to the typical things most of the trade-in buyers will accept, uSell will buy game consoles, textbooks and gift cards. As someone who has gotten his fair share of gift cards from clothing stores he will never voluntarily set foot into, I can see the value in trading those in for something useful with a circuit board inside.

In addition to providing value for those otherwise unused gift cards, I like that uSell offers a prepaid shipping kit, five-day payment, and the option to get paid by check or PayPal. I was disappointed that the company didn't specify a quote validity time period, offer a security wipe or a phone support number.

Smartphones: Yes



Tablets: Yes



Laptops: Yes



iPods: Yes

YouRenew has a pretty sophisticated search option, which allows you to type in a make and model of something you want to trade in, and see if there's something there. While "play" didn't result in any PlayStation trade-in options, "kindle" brought up Kindle trade-in options, and "mini" brought up Mac Mini trade-in options.

YouRenew will send a prepaid shipping label to US-based sellers only, and pays by check. While the company didn't specify how long its quotes are valid for or how long it will take to get paid, YouRenew does accept bulk trade-in offers for those with many devices to clear out of inventory.

I was also happy to see that the company does offer a security wipe and a support phone number.

When looking for value from your old phone, there are four types of organizations you can work with: retailers, buyers, marketplaces and carriers. The characteristics of each are quite different:

Retailers: These are the brick-and-mortar stores in your neighborhood, ranging from Walmart and Target all the way to the remaining Radio Shack locations. In many cases, you can walk into the retailer, hand over your old phone and walk out with a new one, with a healthy discount applied. Many of these retailers won't just give you money for your old phone. They want the deal for your new business, so keep that in mind. Some also offer online trade-ins.

Carriers: These are the cellular service providers and almost all of them have some sort of trade-in program, to encourage you to trade up to the next model and keep their service.

Buyers: These folks want your phones and will give you money or credit for them. They generally won't force you to buy a new device from them (although expect some deal sweeteners if you go that way). Some of them will send you packaging to send your device back to them. This is the group I look at in this guide because they generally send you real money in return for your device, which means you're free to buy anything you want once you get your green.

Marketplaces: This option includes the classic resell methods like Craigslist and eBay, along with some specialty referral marketplaces like Glyde, Swappa and Flipsy, which are built around the idea of trading in gadgets. Here, you're often dealing directly with individual buyers (or bulk buyers who are scooping up phones for other markets). Keep in mind that there is substantially more risk when selling to individuals than companies with known reputations.

Keep those concepts in mind as you look for the best deal for your device. Our trade-in service rankings are based on 25 factors including a snapshot price at the time of the article, time to pay, how long a quote is valid, the types of devices you can trade in, and support offers, among others.