Best phone deals: Save up to $200 on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S21, Motorola One 5G Ace and more

Deal Savings Price















Show more (5 items)

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner -- we know the big sale will take place sometime in June, though we don't yet know exactly when. (According to one report, it's planned for June 21 and 22, but Amazon has not yet confirmed that.) But we've already found a few deals on phones with prices so low they're matching earlier Prime Day or Black Friday prices on the tech company's site.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Make sure to check back often for the latest deal prices, as we're updating this article on a rolling basis to account for newer, better deals and expired offers.

Sarah Tew/CNET CNET's review called the Galaxy S21 the "no-brainer 'you're due for an upgrade' phone," thanks to its sleek design, 5G support and lower price -- made even better with $100 off at Amazon right now. Read our Galaxy S21 review.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is among Samsung's most advanced (and expensive) flagship phones, released in 2020. Its greatest feature may be its camera, with a 108-megapixel sensor, 100x zoom lens and 40-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also has a huge 5,000-mAh battery for extended battery life. Read our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review.

Angela Lang/CNET In 2019, CNET's review called the Galaxy Note 10 Plus "the most premium Android phone for your money." Two years later, the phone still holds up, with its large 6.8-inch screen, all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. At Amazon, you'll find the phone for $389 as part of Amazon's Renewed program -- that means it's used, but works and looks like new, and is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, so you can get your money back if you aren't satisfied. Read our Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Samsung The Galaxy A12 is the least expensive phone Samsung sells, and it's the one to consider if you simply want a phone for all of life's essentials and don't need to waste money on extravagant cameras or supercomputer levels of processing power. It doesn't have 5G, but it does have four rear cameras, a 6.5-inch display and a large 5,000-mAh battery.

Samsung Another option in Samsung's budget A line, the A10 includes a 6.2-inch screen, 32GB of storage and three cameras. You can save $8 on the A10 phone right now at Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G Play is one of Motorola's budget smartphone options that looks more expensive than it actually is. It has a fingerprint reader incorporated into the Motorola logo on the back of the phone, as well as a headphone jack and 32GB of storage. Right now it's on sale for $160 at Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 2021 Moto G Power features a wallet-friendly price, a gigantic 5,000-mAh battery and 32GB of storage, along with a 6.6-inch display and triple-rear camera array. Motorola promises that the phone will last up to three days of regular use on a single charge, and in our testing, it's held up so far. It's on sale for $190 at Amazon. Read our Moto G Power review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G Stylus includes a large 4,000-mAh battery, 128GB of storage, a 6.6-inch display and a quad camera array. Plus, the stylus adds a level of precision that makes navigating the phone more efficient. It's on sale for $280 at Amazon.