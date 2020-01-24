Enlarge Image Netflix

More than 50 years after her first album dropped, country singer Dolly Parton is still setting trends. Her latest has more to do with Twitter than with twang though.

"Get you a woman who can do it all," Parton tweeted this week. She matched up four photos of herself with four different social media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. The looks range from a buttoned-down business style (LinkedIn) to a Playboy pose (Tinder).

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉 pic.twitter.com/sG4OHpVgxM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 21, 2020

Twitter at large knows a good meme when it sees one, which is why the #dollypartonchallenge is all over your feed on Friday.

Avid Twitter user Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame got in on the action. The highlight is a young Hamill extending his suspenders for the Tinder profile photo.

The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo gave the challenge a "get a guy who can play them all" spin.

Get a guy who will play them all ✨ pic.twitter.com/zTG2XqfA2N — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 23, 2020

Former news anchor Katie Couric showed she isn't serious about Tinder with her version of the challenge.

Bodybuilder/action movie star/ former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was pumped to participate. "Where Dolly Parton goes, I follow," he tweeted.

Some surprising Twitter profiles have chimed in, including the Israel Defense Forces. The Tinder photo is particularly sweet.

Which IDF do you like

best? #DollyPartonChallenge pic.twitter.com/9Bb94TSTaJ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 24, 2020

The British Transport Police used their canine employees for a series of photos showing police pups both on and off the job.

The European Space Agency offered up a twist on the concept. Its Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube profile photos all look the same.

Sampson the Service Dog is a canine celebrity that acts as a service-dog ambassador. Sampson offered up one of the cuter versions of the Dolly Parton Challenge.

The US National Park Service also leaned into the furry-critters angle, though its Tinder photo could be best described as "sexy starfish."

The parks can do it all! Which one do you best relate to?⁣

⁣

P.S. The NPS is actually not on tinder. Keep swiping. But we can still be friends?! ⁣

⁣#FindYourPark #dollypartonchallenge pic.twitter.com/D0nnsL1wzb — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) January 23, 2020

There are plenty of celebrities, companies, organizations and individuals taking up the Dolly challenge. Now we're just waiting to see if Elon Musk chimes in.